Tamil Nadu Tops Good Governance Index Among Big States

States and union territories have been divided into three groups- huge states, north-east and hill states

New Delhi:

The southern state of Tamil Nadu has bagged the highest place within the composite rating for good governance index (GGI), adopted by Maharashtra and Karnataka, in accordance with information supplied by the Personnel Ministry.

Chhattisgarh has obtained the fourth place, adopted by Andhra Pradesh (fifth), Gujarat (sixth), Haryana (seventh) and Kerala on the eight rank, it mentioned.

Madhya Pradesh is on the ninth rank, West Bengal on the tenth place, adopted by Telangana (11th), Rajasthan (12th), Punjab (13th), Orissa (14th), Bihar (15th), Goa (16th), Uttar Pradesh (17th) and Jharkhand at eighteen place within the huge states class.

The states and union territories have been divided into three teams — huge states, north-east and hill states, and union territories — for the rankings primarily based on sure indicators individually.

Within the north-east and hill class, Himachal Pradesh has topped the rating adopted by Uttarakhand, Tripura, Mizoram, Sikkim, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir (now divided into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh), Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Among the many union territories, Pondicherry has obtained the primary place, adopted by Chandigarh, Delhi, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep.

“At present there is no uniform index to objectively assess the state of good governance in the states. The good governance index attempts to create a tool which can be used to assess the states of governance and impact of various interventions taken by the state governments and the UTs,” the Personnel Ministry has mentioned.

It has additionally given sector-wise rankings.

Underneath the agriculture and allied sector, Madhya Pradesh has obtained first place adopted by Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh within the huge states class. Mizoram has obtained the primary place in north-east and hill states class and Daman and Diu has bagged the highest slot within the UT class for the sector.

Within the commerce and industries sector, Jharkhand has obtained the primary place in huge states class, adopted by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Among the many north-east and hill states, Uttarakhand has achieved the highest rank, whereas Delhi is on the first rank within the union territories class.

Goa has obtained the primary rank amongst huge states for human useful resource growth sector. Himachal Pradesh has obtained the primary place among the many north-east and hill states and Pondicherry is on the first place among the many UTs for this sector.

Within the public well being sector rating, Kerala is on the prime place adopted by Tamil Nadu and Goa among the many huge states.

Manipur and Pondicherry have gotten the primary place within the north-east and hill states, and UTs class for this sector.

Tamil Nadu has been ranked first within the public infrastructure and utilities sector, adopted by Gujarat and Punjab among the many huge states.

Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have gotten the highest slot in north-east and hill states, and UTs class for this sector.

Underneath the financial governance sector, Karnataka has obtained the primary place adopted by Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu among the many huge states.

Uttarakhand has obtained the highest rank in north-east and hill states class. Delhi has obtained the primary place within the union territories class for the sector.

Chhattisgarh has obtained the primary place in social welfare and growth sector rating. Meghalaya has topped the slot for the north east and hill states. Daman and Diu is on the first place within the UTs class for the sector.

For the judicial and public safety sector, Tamil Nadu has obtained the primary place adopted by Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, Orissa, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Bihar.

Himachal Pradesh is on the first place among the many north east and hill states, and Pondicherry has obtained the highest slot among the many UTs, beneath the judicial and public safety sector rating.

Underneath the atmosphere sector, West Bengal has obtained the primary place adopted by Kerala and Tamil Nadu among the many huge states. Jammu and Kashmir is on the first place among the many north-east and hill states, and Chandigarh within the union territories class for the rating beneath the atmosphere sector.

“The tenth sector, i.e. citizen centric governance has not been included for scoring and ranking purpose as at present only one indicator is identified as part of the sector,” the Personnel Ministry mentioned.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh had on Wednesday launched the GGI to evaluate the state of governance within the nation.

The goals of GGI are to offer quantifiable information to check the state of governance in all states and union territories, allow them to formulate and implement appropriate methods for enhancing governance and shift to consequence oriented approaches and administration.