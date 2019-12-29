Tammy Abraham’s Late Strike Ruins Arsenal’s Party As Chelsea Win 2-1

Chelsea ruined Arsenal supervisor Mikel Arteta’s house debut as Tammy Abraham’s late strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 win after Bernd Leno’s horrific blunder turned the tide in an exhilarating London derby on Sunday. Main via Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s early objective on the Emirates Stadium, Arteta was simply seven minutes away from securing his first victory in his second recreation in cost.

However Gunners goalkeeper Leno made a hash of coming to catch a free-kick and Jorginho tapped in to spark a Chelsea fightback that climaxed in Abraham firing house with three minutes left.

After dominating the primary half, it was a surprising however acquainted collapse from Arsenal, whose lack of metal was the important thing component within the downfall of Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery.

Of their ultimate recreation of the last decade, Arsenal confirmed simply how a lot work Arteta has to do to steer the Gunners again to respectability in his first managerial position.

After coming from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in his first match on Thursday, Arteta would have been inspired by their vivid begin — however not the woeful meltdown that leaves Arsenal with just one win of their final 15 video games in all competitions.

Arsenal, 12 factors adrift of the highest 4, have misplaced 4 consecutive house fixtures in all competitions for the primary time in 60 years.

Additionally they suffered three successive top-flight house defeats for the primary time since 1977.

Whereas Arteta held his head in despair after Abraham’s winner, Frank Lampard’s wild celebration confirmed Chelsea’s want for the win after a troublesome interval of their very own.

Fourth positioned Chelsea had misplaced 5 of their final seven league video games, however a second successive away win — following their current spectacular success at Tottenham — strikes them 4 factors away from fifth positioned Manchester United.

There was no fanfare for Arteta earlier than kick-off, the Spaniard quietly take his place on the bench to applause from Arsenal followers however with none elaborate introduction.

Chelsea went shut early on when Willian’s fast free-kick caught Arsenal flat-footed, permitting Mason Mount to float into house for a fierce strike that stung Leno’s palms.

Arsenal collapse

However, initially vibrant in possession and tireless with out the ball, Arsenal uncovered Chelsea’s personal issues on the again to take the lead with a well-rehearsed set-piece routine within the 13th minute.

Calum Chambers was positioned completely to rise above Fikayo Tomori and look Mesut Ozil’s nook in the direction of Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker, who additionally scored in Arteta’s first recreation, utilized the crowning glory, escaping Emerson’s slack marking to information a diving header previous Kepa Arrizabalaga for his 15th objective of the season.

Arteta did not cover his delight, fist-pumping in celebration of the primary house objective of his reign.

Aubameyang’s objective meant Chelsea had stored simply two clear sheets of their final 11 league fixtures and, with Arsenal properly on high and threatening to attain once more, Lampard was pressured to take drastic motion.

In a bid to shake Chelsea out of their lethargy, Lampard hauled off Brazilian wing-back Emerson and despatched on Italy midfielder Jorginho as he ditched his Three-Four-Three formation after simply 33 minutes.

The swap proved an impressed transfer however not earlier than Mount, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger have been all booked in fast succession as Chelsea used brute blunt Arsenal’s momentum.

Chelsea have been on high within the second half and teenage debutant Tariq Lamptey led the cost when his surge ended with Abraham’s shot being blocked by David Luiz.

Leno’s game-changing 83rd minute howler was actually farcical, the German mendacity together with his head in his palms after his misjudgement of Mount’s excessive free-kick allowed Jorginho to faucet into the empty internet.

Immediately, Arsenal reverted to their nervous former selves and Chelsea took full benefit to finish a outstanding fightback 4 minutes later.

Willian broke into the Arsenal space and crossed to Abraham, who turned unchecked by the ponderous Shkodran Mustafi to fireplace a cool strike beneath Leno.