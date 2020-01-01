January 1, 2020 | 5:21pm

Dramatic video reveals the second a physician in Tampa dashes to the help of a panicked girl whose canine is being strangled by an elevator in his residence constructing.

Mohammed Awad is seen on safety digicam footage, aired by WTSP Information in Tampa Bay, strolling into the foyer of the Olympus Harbor Island Residences Sunday holding a package deal simply because the canine’s leash will get caught within the closing elevator doorways.

The canine is yanked up by the collar and begins choking because the frantic girl tries to free the canine from the elevator’s clutches. Awad drops his package deal and rushes to assist the girl.

“I’m busy trying to break the leash away from the dog’s neck,” Awad advised the outlet. “You can see in the video, my first try, I couldn’t get it. I basically looked up, all in one second, I said, ‘I can’t get it. It’s too hard. I’m going to try it one more time, give it everything I had.’”

“I jumped up again and I basically, last minute, got it,” he stated. “The dog basically had one or two seconds left.”

The canine is seen falling to the bottom and scampering off contained in the foyer.

The girl was not recognized, and Awad stated he hasn’t run into her because the incident.

However the good deed didn’t go unnoticed. On Monday, his brother, Faris Awad, posted the surveillance footage on Fb with the easy message, “My Brother saved a dogs life.”