Tampax Unveils New Find My Tampon App For When One Really Gets Lodged Up There

CINCINNATI—Calling it the “fastest and most effective way” to discover a misplaced or misplaced sanitary product, the makers of Tampax introduced Friday the discharge of a brand new app known as Discover My Tampon, which is meant to be used when one will get lodged approach the hell up in there. “In the event a Tampax user is faced with an emergency situation requiring her to activate the app, our state-of-the-art technology will pinpoint the tampon’s location within 0.01 millimeters, even when it’s a full string-length past the point of no return,” mentioned firm spokesperson Janine Loughty, including that Discover My Tampon is extraordinarily simple to make use of, and even has a built-in map function that shows the real-time location and pace of your tampon because it advances up and out of attain inside the vaginal canal. “If you find yourself fishing around up there with no luck, just open the app, press the ‘locate’ button, and wait for the tampon’s built-in GPS to sync with your phone. When you hear a beeping noise, or see a small red light flashing beneath the skin of your pelvic region, you’ll know you’ve found it.” The app additionally reportedly features a self-destruct function that instantly detonates any tampon deemed to have migrated past any affordable hope of retrieval.