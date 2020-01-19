Tamsin Grieg and Alice Eve discuss their roles in Julian Fellowes’ new period drama Belgravia

Followers have eagerly been awaiting Downton Abbey screenwriter Julian Fellowes’ subsequent massive venture, Belgravia.

And actresses Tamsin Grieg and Alice Eve took to the stage to debate their roles within the upcoming interval drama throughout the 2020 Winter TCA at The Langham in Pasadena on Saturday.

The on-screen mom and daughter duo have been joined by the remainder of the solid and inventive administrators for the press convention in regards to the new collection, which happen on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo.

Tamsin, 53, wore a striped jumpsuit beneath a cream jacket, rolling up her sleeves throughout her animated dialog with the occasion’s host.

Alice, 37, wowed in a smooth white excessive neck cut-out gown in a crepe materials, which she paired with matching satin excessive heels.

Talking on the Tv Critics Affiliation occasion, Tasmin revealed that some parts of the Georgian-era function proved fairly difficult.

‘I ought to’ve worn a corset for a number of hours day-after-day main as much as taking pictures,’ she mentioned.

‘I used to be within the care of an osteopath inside the week. 1815 corsets have been completely different from much less constrained than later corsets. Ladies have been extra constrained.

‘If we appear like we’re snug, we’re actually nice actors.’

In the meantime, Alice described her character, Tamsin’s on-daughter, as ‘impartial & fierce’.

Tamsin leads the solid of the six-part ITV collection, which is customized from a novel b Fellowes, who created the hit collection Downton Abbey.

Images launched final 12 months of solid in costume have hinted at how their characters would possibly unfold when the present hits our screens.

Tamsin performs the character Anne Trenchard, the spouse of businesswoman James Trenchard (Life On Mars actor Philip Glenister).

She is seen trying off into the space alongside daughter Susan Trenchard, performed by Alice.

Eve, who’s seen pulling a sultry search for the digicam, seems in a second picture alongside Physician Foster star Adam James as John Bellasis.

Different early casting bulletins embody The Crown actress Harriet Walter as Caroline, the Countess of Brockenhurst and Alice Eve as Susan Trenchard.

Filming of the interval drama, produced by the identical staff as Downton Abbey, is now underway at areas throughout the UK. The premiere anticipated for later this 12 months or early 2020.

Belgravia, printed in 2016, tells the story of secrets and techniques and dishonour amongst the higher echelon of London society within the 19th Century.

It begins when a businessman named James Trenchard and his spouse Anne Trenchard settle for an invite to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful eve of the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

They attend with their daughter, who catches the attention of the son of probably the most influential households in England.

That night time units into movement a collection of occasions that can have penalties for many years to return.

It later follows the households as secrets and techniques unravel behind the porticoed doorways of Belgravia, one in every of London’s grandest postcode.

Belgravia will air on ITV later in 2020.