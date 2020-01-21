Tamzin Outhwaite and Vic Reeves among guest-stars as Shakespeare and Hathaway returns

HEARALPUBLICIST can solely reveal that Tamzin Outhwaite, Jim Moir, aka Vic Reeves and Josie Lawrence will probably be among the many visitor stars on the upcoming third sequence of Shakespeare and Hathaway.

The hit day time drama, which can return on Monday third February 2020, will see stars Jo Joyner and Mark Benton reprise their roles as sleuths Luella Shakespeare and Frank Hathaway alongside a formidable array of visitor expertise.

Outhwaite will probably be enjoying a “feisty tiger mum” in what will probably be her first position since her character Mel Owen was killed off in EastEnders in the direction of the top of 2019.

On becoming a member of the forged, she mentioned, “I absolutely loved playing the feisty tiger mum Jessica in Shakespeare and Hathaway! The script was great fun and the cast are a dream to work with.”

In the meantime, comic Jim Moir, greatest referred to as one half of legendary comedy double act Vic and Bob, additionally totally loved working with the common forged.

He mentioned, “It was one of my best acting experiences of last year, working with one of my best friends Mark Benton. And my new friend Jo Joyner.”

Different stars to be showing on the third sequence will embody Little Britain actor Ted Robbins, EastEnders trio Josie Lawrence, Steve John Shepherd and Madhav Sharma, Holby Metropolis’s David Schofield and The Invoice’s Roberta Taylor.

The visitor forged is rounded out by Josette Simon (Lewis), Simon Williams (Upstairs, Downstairs), Christopher Timothy (All Creatures Nice and Small), Sara Stewart (Sugar Rush), Philip Jackson (Agatha Christie’s Poirot), Sally Lindsay (Chilly Name), Don Gilet (Babyfather), William Travis (The place the Coronary heart Is), Liz Crowther (The Dumping Floor), Rosie Jones (Eight Out of Ten Cats), Ella Kenion (Stan & Ollie) and Richard Lintern (Silent Witness).

Collection three, which consists of ten 45-minute episodes, will proceed in a lot the identical vein as its earlier two runs, specializing in a sequence of comical mysteries that Frank and Lu discover themselves embroiled in. Ceri Meyrick, the present’s government producer, mentioned, “I’m delighted with the array of star expertise becoming a member of as visitor characters this 12 months. “This series promises much more murder and mayhem, plus a hint at the past lives of both Frank and Lu as we meet Frank’s old nemesis and we find out why Lu really left the hairdressing business.”

Shakespeare and Hathaway returns to BBC One on third February at 2.15pm.