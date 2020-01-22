Tanhaji And Chhapaak Day 14 Collection – Tanhaji & Chhapaak 14th Day Box Office Collections | Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone

On this article, we are going to focus on the field workplace collections of each Tanhaji and Chhapaak. First, let’s discuss Tanhaji. The Ajay Devgan and Saif Ali Khan led movie received blended evaluations from critics however everybody plauded the motion and swish efficiency of the lead forged.

The movie depicts the lifetime of Tanaji Malusare, the army chief of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The movie stars the likes of Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in pivotal roles.

First 13 Days Field Workplace Collections Of Tanhaji

The movie made some critical earnings on the vox workplace. It made ₹ 190.78 crores within the first 13 days which is taken as a terrific success for the movie.

14th Day Field Workplace Collections Of Tanhaji

The interval drama made a 7.50 Cr on its fourteenth day for all languages. This means that the movie’s assortment hasn’t skilled any critical decline even after being within the second week.

Coming to Chhapaak, The movie relies on the lifetime of Laxmi Agarwal, the movie options Deepika Padukone as an acid assault survivor, alongside Vikrant Massey.

To be brutally trustworthy the movie by no means lived as much as the expectations when it comes to assortment. Although the movie served a robust social message that didn’t convert into assortment figures.

First 13 Days Field Workplace Collections Of Chhapaak

The movie managed to gather 33.83 crores within the first 13 days of its assortment. It is a respectable determine however actually not the determine the makers would have preferred to have.

14th Day Field Workplace Collections Of Chhapaak

The movie made zero.35 crores on its 14th day on the field workplace. That is respectable contemplating that it was a weekday and never many individuals will stroll into the cinema.

The movie has made a complete of 53.four crores on the world degree. This contains 19 crores roughly that got here from the abroad market. The remaining is from the Indian field workplace.

Competitors from different movies may be seen as an enormous purpose for the movie not performing overwhelmingly.