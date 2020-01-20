Tanhaji Day 10 Collection – Tanhaji 10th Day Box Office Collections | Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had change into a notable movie within the nation. Along with this, the movie has additionally change into one of many best movies of the yr, provided that the yr has solely begun. Tanhaji launched on the 10th of January 2020 and it was immediately declared as a critically acclaimed movie by critics.

It’s been 10 days that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has launched throughout the nation. In 9 days, the movie has earned round ₹145.33 Crores web box-office assortment. Now that the movie has reached an necessary landmark of 10 days, the followers are questioning, how a lot the movie has made on the 10th day. Sources are suggesting that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has earned round ₹21.10 Crores immediately throughout the nation.

10-day box-office assortment of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Day 1: ₹15.10 Crores



Day 2: ₹20.57 Crores



Day three: ₹26.08 Crores



Day four: ₹13.75 Crores



Day 5: ₹15.28 Crores



Day 6: ₹16.72 Crores



Day 7: ₹11.23 Crores



Day eight: ₹10.06 Crores



Day 9: ₹16.36 Crores



Day 10: ₹21.10 Crores

Within the first week, the movie has collected round ₹118.91 Crores. The web assortment of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 10 days is round ₹166.43 Crores. The worldwide assortment of the movie in 10 days is round ₹213.00 Crores. The abroad assortment of the movie is that and gross assortment of the movie is round ₹18 Crores and 195.00 Crores, respectively.

Along with this, the occupancy of the movie is round 68.25%.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a large hit

Om Raut helms the position of the director of the movie and the movie is written by the proficient Prakash Kapadia. Bhusan Kumar, Ajay Devgn, & Krishan Kumar have collectively produced the movie.

The movie options Saif Ali Khan in a detrimental position whereas Ajay Devgn is the protagonist of the story. Tanhaji additionally stars Sharad Kelkar, and Kajol.