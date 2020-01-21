Tanhaji Day 12 Collection – Tanhaji 12th Day Box Office Collections | Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the screens on 10th January 2020. The movie has collected 175.6 Cr on its first 11 days. Listed here are the 12th Day collections of Tanhaji. Tanhaji could earn as much as 7.5 Cr on its 12th day on the box-office.

The movie earned 183.four Cr in India, 240 Cr worldwide, 25 Cr abroad in its first 12 days. Tanhaji bought a complete of 21 % of occupancy on Tuesday, 21st January 2020. The movie had 21% occupancy at morning, 21.5% throughout afternoon reveals.

Tanhaji’s getting average numbers in areas like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Surat, Chandigarh whereas in areas like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai the movie remains to be getting nice numbers on the box-office.

Tanhaji accommodates Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. Om Raut has written and directed the movie, produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar underneath ‘Ajay Devgn FFilms’ and ‘T-Series’ banners.

Sachet-Parampara, Ajay-Atul, and Mehul Vyas composed the background rating for the movie, Keiko Nakahara is the cinematographer for the movie. In keeping with the Wikipedia web page of the movie, the finances of the movie is 150 Cr.

The movie is a few navy chief of Chhatrapati Shivaji from the 17th Century. This movie showcases the battle between armies for the fortress. In keeping with the studies, Tanhaji’s efficiency on the box-office bought barely down after Sunday. The movie is anticipated to earn 200 Cr on the box-office.