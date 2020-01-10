Tanhaji Movie Review, Twitter Talk, Audience Reaction And Rating | Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan

Tanhaji is an upcoming Bollywood Periodic Biographical 3D movie that stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu and Sharad Kelkar in the principle roles. The movie directed by Om Raut whereas it’s written by Prakash Kapadia and Om Raut. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar underneath the manufacturing firm ‘Ajay Devgn FFilms’ and ‘T-Series’ respectively. The movie will launch in 3D in addition to 2D.

The movie’s music was scored by Sachet-Parampara, Ajay-Atul and Mehul Vyas whereas lyrics had been written by Swanand Kirkire and Anil Verma. The cinematography was achieved by Keiko Nakahara and the movie received edited by Dharmendra Sharma.

The movie relies on the lifetime of Tanaji Malusare and is about within the 17th century. Tanaji is among the army leaders of Chatrapati Shivaji, founding father of the Maratha Empire. The emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj instructions his army chief Tanaji Malusare to apprehend the place ‘Kondhana’ so as to shield Southern India from the Mughals.

This movie reveals the battle between two armies for the fortress. The battle is named as Battle of Sinhagad which instructed the way forward for Southern India.

Ajay Devgn revealed this movie on his official twitter web page. Initially, the movie was anticipated to launch on 22nd November 2019 however later, the director Om Raut instructed that the date is postponed to December 2019. As soon as once more, it received delayed and eventually declared to launch on 10th January 2020.

The makers of this movie launched the trailer on 19th November 2019. The trailer obtained an immense response with round 55 Million Views. Later, one other trailer was launched on 16th December which, additionally, received an enormous response with 40 Million views.

This movie’s funds is round 150 Cr. This movie will conflict with Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’ which is able to launch on the identical day.

With breath-taking visuals, gripping motion episodes and haunting background rating, Tanhaji will probably be absolutely an out-and-out Interval motion thriller.

Tanhaji Twitter Assessment

#OneWordReview…#Tanhaji: SUPERB.



Ranking: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Drama, feelings, battle, motion, VFX, #Tanhaji is an enthralling expertise… Electrifying climax… High notch route… #Ajay, #Kajol, #Saif in tremendous type… Prepare for 2020’s first ₹ 💯cr movie. #TanhajiReview pic.twitter.com/N9TwWsWazd

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2020

#TanhajiReview



🌟🌟🌟🌟.5 (four.5 Stars)



Masterpiece, Goesbumps Moments, Wonderful Screenplay,Thoughts Blowing Background Music



Sensible performing by All specifically by @SharadK7



And @itsKajolD



VFX of movie can also be the plus level..



Finest film of ajay devgn service



250cr web for SURE👍🔥 — Laalu Makhija (@LaaluMakhija) January 10, 2020

#TanhajiReview : ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2….



A VISUAL SPECTACLE…



The very best ever Bollywood conflict film powered with thoughts blowing visible graphics… Gorgeous Struggle scenes & fort climbing scenes will depart you spellbound and emotional climax will depart you teary eyed. Verdict : Should Watch pic.twitter.com/ULyLLrVUAY — Dhiraj Varma (@dhiraj696969) January 9, 2020