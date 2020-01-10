Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Full Movie Download Leaked By Tamilrockers | Will the Saif Ali Khan – Ajay Devgn Starrer Survive This Leak?

Tanhaji is an upcoming Bollywood Periodic Biographical 3D movie that stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu and Sharad Kelkar in the principle roles. The movie is directed by Om Raut, it’s written by Prakash Kapadia. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar underneath the manufacturing firm ‘Ajay Devgn FFilms’ and ‘T-Series’ respectively. The movie will launch in 3D in addition to 2D.

The movie’s music was scored by Sachet-Parampara, Ajay-Atul and Mehul Vyas whereas lyrics have been written by Swanand Kirkire and Anil Verma. The cinematography was achieved by Keiko Nakahara and the movie obtained edited by Dharmendra Sharma.

The movie relies on the lifetime of Tanaji Malusare and is ready within the 17th century. Tanaji is among the navy leaders of Chatrapati Shivaji, founding father of the Maratha Empire. The emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj instructions his navy chief Tanaji Malusare to apprehend the place ‘Kondhana’ with a view to shield Southern India from the Mughals.

This movie’s funds is round 150 Cr. This movie will conflict with Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’ which can launch on the identical day.

