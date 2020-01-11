Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn beats Deepika Padukone with huge margin

Chhapaak, TanhajiInstagram

Two huge weapons of Bollywood Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone locked horns on the field workplace with their much-awaited releases Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak. Each movies have obtained combined response from critics however principally have been constructive. There had been immense buzz round each movies however the one which crossed the end line first within the field workplace race was none aside from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

There has at all times been a distinction within the assortment every time movies of various genres conflict on the field workplace. Whereas Tanhaji unfolds an vital a part of the historical past with grandeur sprinkled with CGI mixed with 3D impact, Chhapaak brings forth the actual life story of acid assault survivor Laxmi Agarwal shedding some gentle on acid assaults occurring within the nation.

Tanhaji: The Unsung WarriorTwitter

Ajay Devgn’s movie had a mass enchantment whereas Deepika Padukone’s movie was majorly meant for the multiplex viewers which mirrored in footfalls as effectively. Whereas Tanhaji witnessed 20-30 per cent occupany from the morning exhibits, Chhapaak noticed 15-20 per cent occupancy in theatres.

The field workplace battle was not simply between Tanhaji and Chhapaak however Rajinikanth’s Darbar additionally joined the sector which definitely divided the gathering among the many three main releases.

Deepika Padukone in ChhapaakTwitter

In line with early estimates, Tanhaji earned Rs 15 crore, Chhapaak earned Rs 7 crore on the Indian field workplace. Ajay Devgn’s interval drama was the clear winner right here when it comes to its assortment however Deepika Padukone too has faired effectively contemplating the finances of each the films.

Whereas Tanhaji has been made with a finances of Rs 150 crore to put down a basis for all of the grandeur, Chhapaak has been made with a finances of Rs 35 crore (roughly).