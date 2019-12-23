Tanuj Kewalramani Shares How Determination Helped Him Become A Model

What as soon as Tanuj Kewalramani dreamt, he made it right into a actuality. A centered and devoted mindset, he all the time wished to get into modelling however stored himself away from it resulting from his chubby physique points. He was an enormous 123 kgs when he wished to get into modelling. Nonetheless, he had a want in him after which he misplaced 35 kgs and began coaching underneath the movie star coach Mr Baqar Nasser. The craze for strolling the ramp began throughout a university vogue present after which he acquired a chance to stroll the ramp at Maharashtra Utsav. In addition to this, he additionally choreographed the state stage vogue present and bagged the second place throughout Maharashtra in 2015.

The mannequin has through the years exceeded in his work and is at present the model ambassador for Monal Enterprise. “Fashion is important. It speaks a lot about your personality and without fashion, everyone would look the same. It gives you a chance to express your style whether it is old school or modern fashion. Every individual is unique who has got a different taste in fashion choices”, stated Tanuj. His purpose is to enhance himself moderately than specializing in the works finished by his opponents. His quirky sense of fashion has grabbed the eye of the youth who considers him as his vogue inspiration.

Having featured in’ MTV Love Faculty season 2′, he was additionally seen within the movie ‘The Zoya Issue’. Not simply strolling the ramp, Tanuj likes to choreograph vogue reveals and has been related to many faculties together with HR Faculty, Jai Hind Faculty, KC Faculty amongst others. The younger mannequin has additionally taken the choose’s seat for a lot of vogue occasions and we’re fairly certain that his upcoming initiatives will give him the appropriate publicity to the fact reveals. Being a jury member for Mr and Miss Universe 2019 Mumbai auditions, Tanuj’s expertise of seven years within the vogue trade has paved his means in the direction of success immediately.