Tanushree Dutta compares Nana Patekar to Asaram Bapu

Actress Tanushree Dutta has in contrast Nana Patekar to self-proclaimed saint Asaram Bapu, who was discovered responsible of raping a minor lady in yr 2018. She additionally slammed celebrities of Bollywood for persevering with to work with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who can also be an accused in her case.

Tanushree was interacting with the media alongside together with her lawyer Nitin Satpute in Mumbai.

She filed a protest petition in opposition to the B-summary report filed by the Mumbai Police in connection together with her criticism in opposition to actor Nana Patekar.

The Oshiwara police, nevertheless, had filed a B-Abstract report searching for closure of the case on grounds that no proof to assist her claims had come to mild of their investigation.

In October 2018, Tanushree had filed a criticism following which the Oshiwara police registered an FIR in opposition to Nana Patekar, accusing him of sexually harassing her on the units of the film “Horn Ok Pleassss”.

The criticism additionally named director Rakesh Sarang, producer Samee Siddiqui and choreographer Ganesh Acharya of the movie, as co-accused within the case.

Tanushree Dutta mentioned: aceIf you could have cash, you’ll get justice and respect however when you dona¿t have cash then you’ll not get that. He has cash and he received that cash from Naam Basis. It collects crores of rupees from company sectors for the upliftment of poor farmers. He has created his picture as a poor man who lives in a small home. It is a huge lie and he’s doing all this for present.”

Tanushree added: “It is very easy to fool people. You just have to wear a white Gandhi topi and white kurta. Asaram Bapu also wore white kurta. He used to fold his hands in front of a temple and then he became a saint. Who is checking whether he (Nana Patekar) is actually giving that money to farmers?”

Tanushree continued together with her allegations in opposition to Nana: “A few months ago, I heard that he is building 500 homes for flood victims. Who is checking? Tomorrow, I will say I am queen of Timbuktu, I have made big house on moon and I have built 500 homes for aliens, would you believe me? He has collected funds to build 500 homes for sure, but we don’t inspect people who are running NGOs.”

Tanushree and her legal professionals mentioned that they’ve filed a protest petition with the Metropolitan Justice of the Peace’s Court docket in Andheri, and that the primary listening to was scheduled for January 17.

Demanding a lie detector check, and a narco-analysis check of these named within the FIR, Tanushreea¿s lawyer Nitin Satpute requested for the case to be transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Department, and a monetary compensation for the actress.