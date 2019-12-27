“Targeted For My Religion But Never Made An Issue Of It”: Danish Kaneria

Pakistan’s banned Check leg-spinner Danish Kaneria on Friday stated there have been a “few players” who focused him for being a Hindu throughout his time with the nationwide crew however he by no means felt the urge or the stress to vary his faith. The spinner, who’s serving a life ban for spot-fixing, has been introduced into focus after former pacer Shoaib Akhtar alleged that some Pakistani gamers refused to even share meals with him resulting from his religion. Talking to ‘Samaa’ channel on Friday, Kaneria stated a couple of gamers made remarks about him behind his again.

“(But) I never made an issue of it. I just ignored them because I wanted to focus on my cricket and bring victories for Pakistan,” he stated.

“Look I am a proud Hindu and Pakistani. I would like to make it clear here don’t try to portray our cricket fraternity in Pakistan in negative manner because there are a lot of people who have supported me and backed me regardless of my religion,” he added.

When requested about former batsman Yousuf Youhana, a Christian who transformed to Islam, Kaneria stated he wouldn’t touch upon a person selection.

“What Muhammad Yousuf did was his personal decision but I never felt the need to change my religion because I believe in it and no one forced me either to do it,” he stated.

When pressed on Akhtar’s feedback, Kaneria selected to side-step a day after acknowledging the discrimination and threatening to return out with names.

“Shoaib bhai has said what he must have heard or someone must have told him but I have represented Pakistan at the highest level and I feel proud of it. When I came into cricket I always wanted to represent Pakistan at the highest level and I did that,” he stated.

The leg-spinner, who performed 61 Exams for Pakistan, made it clear that former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq all the time supported him.

“Inzamam called me a match-winner. I can say lot of institutions supported me in my career. I always did my best on the ground to prove Inzamam right. The fact is I am proud to be a Pakistani,” he stated.

Pressed to call these few gamers who he felt targetted him, Kaneria stated he would reveal their names in a while his YouTube channel.

“The time is not right and I will use my channel to talk about it.”

Requested to recall any incident the place gamers refused to eat with him, Kaneria stated, “Pakistan is my janamBhumi and I don’t think anyone should politicise this issue or our cricket fraternity because of a few players’ behaviour. I request everyone don’t give it a wrong angle.”