Tarun Gogoi Calls Himanta Sarma “Habitual Liar” Over Assam Accord Remarks

Tarun Gogoi accused Himanta Sarma of “misleading” individuals of the state with “false explanations” (File)

Guwahati, Assam:

Calling Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a “habitual liar”, Congress chief Tarun Gogoi on Monday alleged that the BJP chief had lied within the Meeting concerning the Assam Accord regardless of submitting an affidavit within the Supreme Courtroom with 1971 because the cut-off yr for detecting and deporting unlawful immigrants.

The previous Assam chief minister accused Mr Sarma, who was his former cupboard colleague, of “misleading” individuals of the state with “false explanations”.

Mr Gogoi’s feedback on Mr Sarma got here a day after the All Assam College students’ Union (AASU) had made comparable allegations in opposition to the minister, saying he had lied within the Meeting by claiming there was no point out of the March 24, 1971 deadline within the Accord.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma lied in the Assembly that the Accord did not say anything about 1971. Lying is his habit. What more can we expect when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi lies on everything,” Mr Gogoi instructed reporters.

Mr Sarma is deceptive the individuals of Assam to deviate the motion in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act, he stated.

“Himanta himself had submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court on July 14, 2015 on fixing 1971 as base year for the NRC update work. It is strange that now he is saying that there is no mention of 1971 in the Accord,” Mr Gogoi stated.

He requested how the Foreigners’ Tribunals have been conducting trials for suspected unlawful immigrants coming to Assam after March 24, 1971 if there was no point out of the deadline within the Assam Accord.

On January 13, Mr Sarma had stated within the Meeting that the amended Citizenship Act doesn’t violate the Assam Accord, however is geared toward addressing the “unresolved” problems with the pact.

“The Assam Accord didn’t speak about children of those coming before 1971, so it’s inconclusive,” he had stated.

“The Assam Accord is not that bad. If we had read it properly, 1966 would have been the cut off year and 1967 voter list would have been the NRC. I regret that,” he had claimed citing clauses 5.1 to five.7 of the pact.

Nevertheless, Mr Sarma didn’t point out Clause 5.eight of the Accord which says, “Foreigners who came to Assam on or after March 25, 1971 shall continue to be detected, deleted and expelled in accordance with law. Immediate and practical steps shall be taken to expel such foreigners.”

AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya had on Sunday demanded that Mr Sarma and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal apologise to the individuals for offering “wrong explanation” concerning the Accord on the one-day particular session of the Meeting on January 13.

A six-year agitation demanding identification and deportation of unlawful immigrants was launched by the AASU in 1979. It had culminated with the signing of the Assam Accord on August 15, 1985, within the presence of the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Mr Gogoi additional alleged that the contentious Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) was introduced in to deviate consideration of the individuals from points affecting the nation resembling “economic slowdown, job loss, price rise and failed attempts to bring back black money”.

“The Constitution is at stake, democracy is at stake, there is a constant suppression of democratic rights and India is going the Fascism way. Our freedom of expression is being attacked by the government,” he stated.

The three-time former chief minister stated CAA was step one in direction of making India a Hindu nation.

Talking on BJP’s goal to win 100 of the 126 Meeting seats within the 2021 state elections, Mr Gogoi stated, “If they (BJP leaders) are so confident, then why are they worried about Muslims and regularly complain that a number of seats have gone to the minority community?”

Mr Sarma had on January 13 stated within the Meeting that “Ajmal (AIUDF chief) or his son or grandson will be Assam chief minister after 30 years and no-one can dispute and stop it”.