Tata Altroz price in India starts at Rs 5.29 lakh: Variants, features, colours, specs and more

Tata Nexon, 1st made-in-India automobile to get 5 stars in International NCAP crash check













Tata Motors commercially launched its first premium hatchback – Tata Altroz – in India because it eyes the quickest rising class throughout the small automobile phase. Tata Altroz is the most recent addition to the automobile maker’s in depth lineup, however it’s the first product underneath the modular ALFA (Agile Gentle Versatile Superior) structure.

Tata Altroz worth in India begins at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes as excessive as Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the high-end XZ-O variant. The Altroz hatchback takes inspiration from Harrier, which makes use of Impression 2.zero Design Language. Let’s take a deeper take a look at the brand new automobile:

Tata Altroz: Variants & worth

Tata Altroz is available in petrol and diesel variants. Each engines are available in 4 fashions, every priced in another way to swimsuit consumers’ finances. The automobile is available in Excessive-Road Gold, Skyline Silver, Downtown Pink, Midtown Gray and Avenue White colors.

Tata AltrozKarthik A Nair

Petrol variants

Tata Altroz 1.2-litre Revotron XE – Rs 5.29 lakh

Tata Altroz 1.2-litre Revotron XM – Rs 6.15 lakh

Tata Altroz 1.2-litre Revotron XT – Rs 6.84 lakh

Tata Altroz 1.2-litre Revotron XZ – Rs 7.44 lakh

Tata Altroz 1.2-litre Revotron XZ (O) – Rs 7.69 lakh

Diesel variants

Tata Altroz 1.5-litre Revotorq XE – Rs 6.99 lakh

Tata Altroz 1.5-litre Revotorq XM – Rs 7.75 lakh

Tata Altroz 1.5-litre Revotorq XT – Rs eight.44 lakh

Tata Altroz 1.5-litre Revotorq XZ – Rs 9.04 lakh

Tata Altroz 1.5-litre Revotorq XZ (O) – Rs 9.29 lakh

Tata Altroz: Engine specs

Tata Altroz is obtainable in BS-6 compliant engines – 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. The petrol engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque whereas the diesel variant pushes 90hp and 200Nm torque. When you’re on the lookout for an computerized transmission, it’s nonetheless underneath the works however the Altroz is available in five-speed handbook transmission.

Tata AltrozKarthik A Nair

Tata Altroz: Design & Options

Tata Altroz appears really premium at first look. Full with its sporty grille, dual-chamber computerized projector headlights and LED DRLs, Tata Altroz completes the design with cut up taillamps, a spoiler and piano black ORVM, black roof and 16-inch laser lower alloys.

Tata AltrozKarthik A Nair

Contained in the Altroz, there is a 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto assist. The steering wheel is , has multifunctional, has a multifunctional steering wheel with controls, computerized AC, cruise management, and a 15-litre cooled glove field.

Tata Altroz: Security

Tata Altroz has scored impressively at International NCAP (New Automobile Evaluation Programme) crash assessments. The automobile has been awarded 5 stars, the one Made-in-India automobile to have secured an ideal rating after Tata Nexon.

Tata AltrozKarthik A Nair

Along with that, Tata Altroz comes with twin entrance airbags, ABS with EBD and CSC, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX, seat belt reminder, high-speed alert system and influence sensing auto door unlock.