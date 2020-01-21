Tattooed topless man leaps onto Mercedes and stomps on the windscreen

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

That is the second a tattooed topless man leapt onto a Mercedes and stomped on the windscreen throughout a vicious avenue brawl.

Footage confirmed a bunch of males working from a housing property in South Yorkshire.

The topless man was pushed and shoved on Saturday afternoon in Rotherham because the others chased him down Doncaster Highway.

A number of automobiles may be seen parked within the street whereas the boys proceed to brawl on the street.

The person is pictured above stood on prime on the automotive on Saturday afternoon in Rotherham

The clip exhibits three males chasing after one other man who has had his yellow t-shirt torn to shreds.

Two Mercedes autos hadblocked the street because the three males circle the now topless man.

One other man may be seen making an attempt to assist the topless man, he offers him what seems to be a wrench.

The topless man then removes his ripped t-shirt and walks in direction of one of many Mercedes.

The boys have been seen confronted the topless man (left) earlier than the tables flip and he stands up for himself (proper)

Regardless of automobiles being parked within the street he will get on prime of the Mercedes and stomps on it

He stands on the bonnet after which drives his proper foot down on the windscreen and leaves an enormous creator within the centre.

He then stands on ceremony goading the opposite males earlier than throwing the wrench on the different Mercedes because it drives away.

Fb by Nadeem Tariq captioned: ‘Simply your common Saturday afternoon* for f*** sake! Rotherham.’

The video has been seen over 100,00zero occasions and lots of within the feedback have recognized the topless man concerned as a person regionally often called ‘Jimmy.’

A social media account with the identical title commented on the publish with of a person carrying a ripped yellow t-shirt with the caption: ‘On a good lighter observe I nonetheless obtained my favorite t-shirt.’

Lee Martin mentioned: ‘Full hulk mode confirmed them what time it was zero f**** given.’

Lisa Tongue added: ‘No f**** given in any respect. He confirmed them.’

Roy G Harrison wrote: ‘What number of on to at least one? He is the higher man you wasters.’

Peter Carlin mentioned: ‘Effectively finished to that lad with no shirt on he stood his floor on his personal towards 4 others.’

MailOnline has contacted South Yorkshire Police.