Tatum O’Neal reveals her surgery scars and bruises left by rheumatoid arthritis

By Mary Kekatos Well being Reporter For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 16:15 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:35 EST, 15 January 2020

Tatum O’Neal has revealed her again lined in surgical procedure scars, bruises from falls and heating pad burns from her battle with rheumatoid arthritis.

The actress posted a sequence of images to Instagram, together with one on Wednesday displaying purple marks, black-and-blue spots and lengthy scratches.

‘Residing with rheumatoid arthritis. A fall scratch scar on my proper hip. And the again surgical procedure scar from eight years in the past,’ the 56-year-old wrote.

‘My final again surgical procedure scar is on the entrance from February. And all these purple marks are from heating pads ~ I most likely ought to flip these down a bit bit and, imagine it or not that is me really getting higher.’

On Saturday, O’Neal shared a photograph of herself with one in all her canine, and wrote a caption about her wrestle with the inflammatory situation.

‘I have been in some rheumatoid arthritis bull c**p however lastly I am feeling a bit bit higher,’ she wrote.

‘I hate texting as a result of my arms suck Proper now…so If I do not textual content you again I promise it is nothing private. On the mend.’

O’Neal mentioned she first began experiencing signs of rheumatoid arthritis in her late 40s.

She’d had ache in her neck and again from a number of surgical procedures and a knee that was swollen and would not heal after an operation.

‘The ache modified in nature and site. It was scary,’ she mentioned in an interview with the Arthritis Basis.

O’Neal mentioned she had problem strolling after which, one evening in 2013 at age 50, her proper hand swelled up and ached ‘unbelievably’.

She was quickly after identified with rheumatoid arthritis, commenting: ‘That was a tragic day.’

Rheumatoid arthritis is a power inflammatory dysfunction by which the immune system mistakenly assaults the physique’s personal tissues.

It impacts the liner of the joints, inflicting painful swelling that may result in bone erosion and joint deformity, in response to the Mayo Clinic.

The irritation can harm different physique elements as nicely together with the eyes, coronary heart lungs and blood vessels.

Early rheumatoid arthritis impacts smaller joints, resembling those within the arms and the ft, earlier than progressing to locations such because the knees, hips and shoulders.

Remedy consists of medicines to forestall or gradual joint harm, or surgical procedure to restore broken joints.

About 1.three tens of millions Individuals have rheumatoid arthritis, with girls two to 3 occasions extra prone to endure than males.

On New Yr’s Eve, O’Neal shared a photograph of one of many drugs that she takes, Actemra, which blocks the inflammatory protein IL-6 to enhance joint ache and swelling.

She additionally advised Arthritis Basis she tries to maintain a nutritious diet – consuming wild salmon and limiting meats and fried meals – and does ground stretches and Pilates in an effort to handle the irritation.

‘I’ve labored out with trainers. They push you more durable than you wish to go. They do not perceive the harm. I understand how far I can go,’ she mentioned.

‘[Rheumatoid arthritis is] not curable however you possibly can go into remission.’