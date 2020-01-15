Tavares, Marchand regret shootout slip-ups

John Tavares is aware of a bit concerning the gap an embarrassed Brad Marchand wished to dig himself within the ice on Monday evening in Philadelphia.

When the Boston star over-skated the puck on his shootout try, nudging it simply sufficient to forfeit his probability, it sealed the Bruins a 6-5 loss. It echoed Tavares having a puck slide proper of his stick at Wells Fargo in a 5-Four Toronto loss final March.

“Something about that ice in Philly,” cracked Tavares earlier than Tuesday’s recreation in opposition to the Devils. “That was a protracted shootout and the puck was bobbling on a few guys that evening. My first few years within the league they might scrape it (earlier than the shootout) and it made a giant distinction. It’s rather a lot more durable to belief it now.

“It’s simply a kind of moments in a protracted season.”

But the common fan might respect that when in awhile a shootout participant can be enthusiastic about his transfer a bit an excessive amount of earlier than really getting the puck, with the psychological and bodily conflict resulting in an error.

“At our level, the last thing you think about is skating and picking up the puck,” Tavares stated. “It’s so automatic. Sometimes when those things happen, it’s just part of being human.”

Marchand, not essentially the most nicely like of gamers, took a pounding on social media. However on his Twitter feed, he’d recovered Tuesday morning and posted a shot of himself hoisting the Stanley Cup — with a winking emoji.

HEY, THEY ALL COUNT

Talking of unintentional errors, William Nylander was the beneficiary on Dec. 27 when Devils defenceman Damon Severson took the puck away from him in an extra time rush, however in making an attempt to maneuver it, wound up steering it previous goalie Mackenzie Blackwood for a Toronto win.

“One of the crazier ones,” Nylander recalled. “I took the puck, kind of lost it, took it back and went to the net. Good things happen when you go to the net and that was extra special. (Severson’s) initial thought was to put it behind the net, I’m sure.”

BLOCK TALK

Three Leafs have busted toes from shot blocks the previous two months, however the coaching of blueliners and defensive forwards to take one for the workforce gained’t be damaged anytime quickly.

That’s from warhorse defenceman Ken Daneyko, who performed greater than 1,400 NHL common and post-season video games for the Devils and has seen lots of extra from the published sales space.

“You look at any team in the league, upper echelon or the bottom, shot blocking is the bigger part of the game,” Daneyko stated Tuesday morning. “That hasn’t modified since my day, I used to be an (lively) shot blocker and yeah, you’ll danger harm. However lots of it’s good positioning, too.

“Everybody talks about defending the home and also you take a look at the groups who’ve lately gained the Cup. Washington reworked itself from an excellent common season workforce, which at all times had the offence, to at least one that buckled down. You noticed Ovechkin blocking pictures at playoff time after which when St. Louis turned it round, they had been the epitome of a workforce that made it tough for others from up high.”

Daneyko is a bit of puzzled that developments in tools, similar to house age plastic guards haven’t made extra of a distinction the place puck accidents are involved. Taking the three Leaf accidents, defencemen Jake Muzzin, Morgan Rielly and winger Andreas Johnsson, not one of the fateful opposition pictures in query could possibly be known as Shea Weber-type rockets. They simply caught the flawed a part of the anatomy, in Rielly’s case the within of the boot,

“Some guys don’t want the (guards), I guess,” stated Daneyko, who was not commenting on what the three Leafs put on particularly. “We didn’t have all that access (to technology) when I played, we had to play through more swollen feet.”

Daneyko stated the dependable presence of Corridor of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur didn’t imply he and the Devils’ did the ‘flamingo’, lifting their leg to keep away from the shot to let Brodeur do the remainder.’

“Marty didn’t must face lots of pictures at a time as a result of we had been actually environment friendly shot blockers. However I’m not simply speaking about taking place, I’m speaking stick positioning, forwards coming again, deflecting performs, angling guys off.

“I’d performed 10 or 11 years earlier than (Devils’ defensive disciples) Larry Robinson and Jacques Lemaire got here to our workforce. I discovered extra as a professional from these two guys in per week. Larry stated to me the primary week ‘Kenny, I love your energy, your physicality, but the game can be way easier for you positioning, just by where you point your stick’.

“He’d say ‘always stand, rarely leave your feet’. Particularly immediately, even fourth liners can toe-drag you to get round you. I fought Larry at first on that, however in the future it clicked. And why not? The man’s gained about 10 Cup rings. He in all probability extended my profession.”

ONE NICE DEVIL

Among the many messages of help Ilya Mikheyev acquired in hospital after his career-threatening tendon/artery wrist harm was a textual content from Jesper Bratt of the Devils, whose skate blade the Russian bumped into on Dec. 27 on the Prudential Heart.

“I watched the video and heard about the surgery,” Bratt stated Tuesday. “It was just to let him know I’m sorry, even though it was accidental. I hope he gets back soon. He responded right away and said stuff like that happens.”

LOOSE LEAFS

If call-up Timothy Liljegren will get in Thursday’s recreation in opposition to Calgary, he’ll be the 1,000th participant to go well with up for the Blueshirts/Arenas/St. Patricks/Maple Leafs in franchise historical past going again to 1917 … The Devils’ Connor Carrick on his favorite recollections of taking part in in Toronto: “The outdoor game at BMO Field when all my family came … and the rat race to get to the Leafs (from the Marlies). You knew there were a lot of prospects coming up and you wanted to be there” … A notable start date on Wednesday, Lord Stanley of Preston in 1841. His Cup runneth over.