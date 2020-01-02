Tavares’ up-close look at Nylander has Leafs captain impressed

WINNIPEG — Engaged on the identical line with William Nylander has given Maple Leafs captain John Tavares a better appreciation of what Nylander doubtlessly brings to every shift.

“Just the way he thinks the game and his poise,” Tavares stated. “I feel he’s underrated with how sturdy he’s on the puck. He can maintain on to it for lengthy durations with a whole lot of stress on him.

“You might have a whole lot of belief if you give it to him, after which I feel we simply learn off one another nicely. It’s good if you get put collectively and you’ve got some good outcomes early.

“While you get on the market with him you see so many little issues proper up shut. (Nylander’s) sense of the sport and the way fast these choices need to be made and typically not even having a look, simply having a really feel for the place everyone seems to be. It’s actually spectacular.”

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe, who hasn’t been hesitant to maneuver gamers round even when most are wholesome, has needed to make adjustments with forwards Ilya Mikheyev, Trevor Moore and Andreas Johnsson nursing accidents.

In addition to Tavares meshed with Mitch Marner, it’s encouraging for the employees that the Tavares-Nylander duo has been efficient. Partly due to that, Nylander has scored a purpose in 4 consecutive video games for the primary time in his Nationwide Hockey League profession, and has turn into the third participant in franchise historical past to attain the successful purpose in three consecutive street video games.

“He has been really good,” Keefe stated of Nylander’s consistency. “Whether it’s him just finding his own game and being comfortable or the chemistry there with the presence of John on this line. His presence on the power play, he has got a lot more comfortable with his role. All those sort of things seem to be falling into place and he has been excellent.”

MARCHMENT MOVES UP

Mason Marchment has developed fairly nicely since toiling within the ECHL simply three seasons in the past, and the ahead’s dream of taking part in within the NHL took a big step on Wednesday when he was recalled from the Toronto Marlies.

Toronto didn’t have an additional ahead on the journey and wanted a physique after some had been banged up in opposition to Minnesota on Tuesday.

However whereas Marchment didn’t take common line rushes at observe on Wednesday and didn’t count on to play on Thursday in opposition to the Winnipeg Jets, the very fact he’s this near the NHL had him in a high-quality temper as he peeled off his tools.

“It’s huge,” Marchment stated. “It has been a long time to get here and a long road, so it’s definitely a cool day.”

The 6-foot-Four, 204-pound Marchment has persevered by means of accidents and has 4 factors in 11 video games for the Marlies. If he will get right into a recreation with the Leafs, count on that he would supply the sort of sandpaper the Leafs don’t have in nice provide.

“I’ve been really impressed with how he has worked through my time with the Marlies,” Keefe stated. “He has put himself in the position to get this call. He has had a long journey.”

After all, one in all Marchment’s first calls was to his dad Bryan, whose 926-game NHL profession took root within the 1988-89 season with the Jets and later included one season with the Leafs.

That Marchment has a relationship with Keefe is a bonus.

“He never really took it too easy on me (with the Marlies) and he was always pushing me,” Marchment stated. “He helped make me better, like he did with (Adam) Brooks and (Trevor) Moore.”

Exposing gamers akin to Marchment and Brooks — who will play in his third NHL recreation in opposition to the Jets, in his house city — to life within the NHL is a part of the better plan.

“Part of getting that opportunity is to be prepared for when it comes so even if they don’t get in the lineup, we think just having them around gets them the chance to be comfortable with the staff, with teammates, with what we’re doing with the NHL and everything that the NHL brings,” Keefe stated. “We did that with Brooks and it worked well.”

LOOSE LEAFS

The Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche on New 12 months’s Eve, successful 7-Four on the street, however have been sputtering. Winnipeg has misplaced six of its previous 9 video games and has not received two in a row since Dec. eight and Dec. 10, however that didn’t matter to Keefe. “They have dangerous offensive weapons and if we make mistakes, they will make us pay for it,” Keefe stated. “We’re going to have to be prepared for that. We were much better defensively (in winning in Minnesota on Tuesday) but it will be put to the test even more (against the Jets).” … Among the many observers at Leafs observe was Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea, who guided the Bombers in November to their first Gray Cup championship since 1990 … Jason Spezza didn’t wish to give concussion spotters any concepts when he took a deflected shot off the again of his head in opposition to the Wild, popping again up and heading to the bench. “I wanted to show that I was fine,” Spezza stated. “It was scary when it was coming at me, but when I turned and it hit me, I knew that it got the meaty part of the helmet, so I was fine.”

