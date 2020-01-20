Tax Raids At 8 Premises Of Lalit Hotels Promoter Jyotsna Suri, Associates

Jyotsna Suri has been related to the Bharat Motels group since 1989.

New Delhi:

The Revenue Tax Division has launched searches at a number of places of the Bharat Motels group, its associates and a number one vehicle vendor agency in reference to a tax evasion probe, officers stated on Monday.

They stated about eight premises linked to Bharat Motels CMD Jyotsna Suri and a few of her associates in addition to Jayant Nanda, promoter of Cargo Motors, one of many largest sellers of Tata motors within the nation, are being searched in and across the nationwide capital.

The searches, they stated, have been launched late on Sunday and are associated to a tax evasion probe being carried out by the division. Transactions of those teams, beneath the scanner of the division, are associated, official sources stated.

The Bharat Motels group owns the chain of Lalit accommodations within the nation. It runs over a dozen such luxurious services at current. Jyotsna Suri has been related to the Bharat Motels group since 1989 and took over because the Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD) in 2006, after the demise of her husband and hotelier Lalit Suri.

The businesswoman has additionally been the chairman of business physique FICCI up to now. “All hotels within the group operated under the brand The Grand- Hotels, Palaces and Resorts. It was re-branded as ‘The LaLiT’ on November 19, 2008 as a tribute to the company’s Founder Chairman Mr. Lalit Suri.”

“The company offers twelve luxury hotels, places & resorts and two mid market segment hotels under The LaLiT Traveller brand offering 2,261 rooms. In addition, we also hold the exclusive management rights to operate hotel in London offering 70 rooms,” data offered on the official web site of the Lalit group stated.

As per data out there on the official internet portal of Cargo Motors, “Mr. Yash Pal Nanda founded Cargo Motors in 1959…” “Presently it is operational in Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan through 73 sales outlets and 30 workshops.”