Taxi bosses launch investigation into black cab driver over his ‘Kill Uber’ number plate

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Printed: 07:27 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:34 EST, 10 January 2020

A black cab driver is being investigated for driving across the capital with a licence plate that threatened to ‘Kill Uber’.

The unknown driver, who was pictured exterior the Savoy Resort in central London, left onlookers shocked with their personal plate ‘KII UBR’ which has been interpreted as a menace to the American taxi firm.

Following the sighting, Uber drivers reacted with outrage on the provocative plate and one said the driving force wanted to ‘step again and mirror on what’s vital of their life’.

Transport for London – which licences the capital’s taxis – has mentioned it’s urgently investigating.

A black cab driver, who was pictured exterior the Savoy Resort in central London with a licence plate that threatened to ‘Kill Uber’ is being investigated

Farhan Khalid, 44, from Birmingham, who has been a minicab driver for 25 years, mentioned: ‘I discover it a bit unhappy somebody would exit of their means like this.

‘If somebody has it in them to exit of their strategy to go purchase a quantity plate like this, I feel they actually need to step again and mirror on what’s vital of their life.

‘This hate for Uber is clearly utterly overpowering and consuming their life.’

He added: ‘The unlucky factor is that this driver has made himself a goal now.’

Kara Attila, one other Uber driver from Excessive Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, mentioned he had solely just lately noticed a black cab driver with the personal plate ‘H8 UBR’.

The 38-year-old mentioned: ‘They blame us for stealing their jobs.

‘However shouldn’t be our selection, prospects have determined that it’s way more handy to make use of 21st century know-how.

‘They like ordering cabs straight to their door, pub or workplace.

‘Now it is time to both adapt, evolve or you aren’t going to outlive.’

Graham Robinson, TfL’s taxi boss, commented: ‘Having been made conscious of this quantity plate we are actually conducting an pressing investigation.’

Black cabs and the personal rent utility Uber have been embroiled in a long-running feud with each other after the California tech firm misplaced them earnings.

The American firm Uber and black cabs have been embroiled in a long-running feud with each other. (Inventory picture)

In 2019, the United Cabbies Group (UCG) misplaced a authorized battle towards Uber’s 15-month working allow in London regardless of the licence initially being turned down.

Uber has presently misplaced its licence for the capital, however can nonetheless settle for passengers whereas it appeals the choice.

MailOnline has contacted TFL for remark.