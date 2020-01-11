Taxi driver, 45, clings on to suicidal customer for 15 minutes to stop her throwing herself in river

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:17 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:19 EST, 11 January 2020

A hero taxi driver deperately clung on to a suicidal buyer within the wind and rain for 15 minutes to cease her throwing herself into the freezing chilly River Humber.

Ali Asik, 45, had simply dropped a younger lady off on the Nation Park Inn, beneath Humber Bridge in Cliff Street, Hessle, at 2am on Thursday morning, the place she stated she was staying with a good friend.

In accordance with Mr Asik, from Hull, she had been a buyer of his earlier than and he thought nothing of it after amassing her from Propaganda within the metropolis centre, saying his personal daughters usually do the identical after an evening out.

Ali Asik (pictured in his taxi above), 45, clung on to a suicidal buyer within the wind and rain for 15 minutes to cease her throwing herself into the freezing chilly River Humber

Mr Asik (above) stated the lady had been a buyer of his earlier than and he thought nothing of it after amassing her from Propaganda in Hull metropolis centre

However he realised one thing was not proper when he noticed the lady strolling in direction of an alleyway by the facet of the constructing, quite than the doorway, as he started reversing away.

He determined to test on the shopper and caught as much as her as she rounded a picket fence and walked onto a concrete platform on the water’s edge.

Mr Asik stated: ‘I had left the automobile in the course of the street and I simply ran and grabbed her.

‘She was pushing me away and telling me to go away her alone, that she did not need to be right here anymore. Then she fell to her knees, crying and crying.’

Ali had left his cellphone within the automobile, so he took the lady’s cellphone and desperately tried to get in contact together with her household.

He finally needed to name 999, having clung to the lady within the freezing wind and rain for 15 minutes in whole earlier than the police arrived and led her away.

Mr Asik has since been contacted by the police and the lady’s household to thank him for his actions that night time, and was informed the lady is now receiving skilled assist.

However he stated he needed to share his expertise with different taxi drivers within the hope that extra lives might doubtlessly be saved.

A single span suspension bridge throughout the River Humber becoming a member of Lincolnshire with Yorkshire. Mr Asik dropped the shopper off beneath the bridge

He stated: ‘I am no hero. I simply need each driver to deal with their passengers. Simply watch them, look out for his or her physique language.’

He seen the lady had tears in her eyes through the journey and requested her what was flawed, to which she stated she had been battling sickness within the household and the loss of life of an in depth member of the family.

When he informed her the Nation Park Inn can be closed at the moment, asking why she needed to go there, he had accepted her clarification.

Mr Asik stated her behaviour through the journey and after he had dropped her off had made him realise one thing was flawed.

He defined: ‘She was actually down. However I might by no means have thought she would possibly commit suicide.

‘If I had left her there and the subsequent morning seen younger lady had been discovered down there I might have needed to dwell with that for the remainder of my life.

‘These days you get a number of younger those who have these issues and also you by no means know who could be struggling.

‘As drivers it’s essential to ensure they get in the home secure. Take a look at their physique language, check out them. It’d take a few minutes from the enterprise, however it might make all of the distinction.’

For confidential assist within the UK name the Samaritans on 116123, go to an area Samaritans department or click on right here for particulars.