Taxi drivers picket at LAX, asking city officials to reinstate curbside pickups

A whole bunch of taxi drivers held a one-day strike Monday at Los Angeles Worldwide Airport, demanding that metropolis officers reinstate curbside passenger pickups on the nation’s second-busiest airport.

Greater than 200 drivers sporting their laminated metropolis credentials marched across the 1.5-mile horseshoe within the central terminal space, holding indicators and chanting: “What do we want? Curbside! When do we want it? Now!”

The airport’s resolution to ban curbside pickups final 12 months dealt one other blow to taxi drivers who’re struggling to make ends meet in an business decimated by Uber and Lyft, drivers stated.

“This is our last chance to survive,” stated Arman Zohrabyan, who has pushed for United Taxi for 17 years, as he marched down the sidewalk on Century Boulevard.

Taxi ridership in Los Angeles fell 77% between 2013 and 2018, metropolis officers stated. Drivers have lengthy complained that Uber and Lyft had an unfair benefit as a result of they weren’t required to adjust to native legal guidelines, together with greater fares set by metropolis officers.

The airport has turn into a very powerful income for drivers as taxi ridership has declined, stated Leon Slomovic, a spokesman for the Taxi Staff Assn. of Los Angeles. Fares from LAX are extra plentiful and usually extra profitable than these from lodge cab stands or road hails.

Generally, every taxi driver is allowed to select up passengers at LAX each fifth day, which yields greater than half of their take-home pay, drivers stated.

Vacationers who’re older, have disabilities or mobility impairments, or have loads of baggage can be prepared to pay barely extra to take a taxi from the curbside if the airport would simply give them the choice, stated Jano Baghdanian, common supervisor of LA Metropolis Cab.

A few of these passengers are actually paying extra to take personal city vehicles, together with Uber Black, as a result of they’re nonetheless allowed to select up on the curb, stated Martin Manukyan, president of Yellow Cab. That system, he stated, “benefits Uber and not us.”

Representatives from every taxi firm have requested airport officers to reinstate curbside cab stands and permit taxis to function within the new bus-only lanes for the LAXit shuttles.

“This is not fair competition,” stated Mekoya Kubssa, who has pushed a cab for United Impartial Taxi for 26 years. If passengers are pressured to take a shuttle to get a taxi, he stated, they’ll select the cheaper choice: Uber.

Taxis characterize about four% of the automobile site visitors at LAX, in line with airport knowledge. Uber and Lyft characterize about one-quarter.

Providing cab stands subsequent to the bus stops to the LAXit pickup space would relieve crowding on the shuttles throughout peak durations and drum up extra enterprise for taxi firms, Baghdanian stated. If 50 individuals have been ready in line for a bus, he stated, “half of those people would take a cab.”

The airport “simply does not have the curb space” to accommodate taxis on the curbside as a result of main building, together with work on the people-mover prepare, will pressure main lane and curb closures, Los Angeles World Airports spokeswoman Becca Doten stated Monday.

Officers with LAX will “continue to meet with all stakeholders, including taxi companies and drivers,” she stated in an e-mail.