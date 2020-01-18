Taxpayers look set to keep paying £7.6million-a-year security bill for Harry and Meghan

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

It appears the taxpayer will proceed to pay Prince Harry and Meghan’s £7.6million-a-year safety invoice, despite the fact that the couple have dropped their HRH titles.

There was a rising row about who will decide up the couple’s annual safety invoice as they cut up their time between the UK and Canada.

And Buckingham Palace’s bombshell announcement this night did not immediately deal with the problem.

Meghan’s crew together with a private safety officer accompany her in London. Safety prices the taxpayer in extra of an estimated £100 million a yr for the royal household

The assertion learn: ‘Buckingham Palace doesn’t touch upon the main points of safety preparations.

‘There are well-established unbiased processes to find out the necessity for publicly-funded safety.’

Now a safety knowledgeable has warned it might price as a lot as £7.6million yearly.

Chris Matthews, previously of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and who labored within the safety of tourists to Canada such because the Royal Household, has estimated the safety measures required for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be much like these of the Prime Minister.

Meghan is whisked away by a police safety officer throughout a go to to Fiji in October 2018

However he warned, in an interview with The Globe and Mail, Canada’s largest newspaper, that safety can be extra expensive as they must set it up from scratch.

He mentioned: ‘They want private physique guards on a regular basis. It’s a must to pay these peoples’ salaries. You have to pay for the automobiles they journey in and the plane they journey in. It’s a must to pay for the communications gear they require as a result of it needs to be refined so that you could’t hearken to it.’

Mr Matthews additionally warned that their residence would wish to have fences put in, alongside CCTV and alarms – including to the price of their safety.

Canadian President Justin Trudeau has assured the Queen that the household will likely be protected whereas in his nation, with Canada anticipated to pay round half of an estimated £1million ($1.3million) annual invoice – a determine primarily based on the price of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s present UK safety invoice.

His feedback come as The Globe and Mail additionally, in a scathing editorial, slammed the Royal couple of considering they might cut up their time between the nations.

Throughout Harry and Meghan’s South Africa journey a fleet of armoured Land Rover Discovery’s was shipped out for the official go to as a result of automobiles that met their necessities couldn’t be discovered domestically

It mentioned: ‘Canada shouldn’t be a midway home for anybody seeking to get out of Britain whereas remaining a royal.’

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau tweeted earlier than Christmas that Harry, Meghan and eight-month-old Archie ‘have been amongst buddies, and all the time welcome right here’.

There’s an ongoing Whitehall assessment into who will get armed safety from the Metropolitan Police, with the menace evaluation judged by the Royal and VIP Govt Committee led by unbiased retired official Sir Richard Mottram.

Sources have instructed The Mail on Sunday that Safety Minister Brandon Lewis and Residence Secretary Priti Patel have harassed the significance of continued – if diminished – safety for the pair.

The Duke and Duchess posted a model new internet web page which detailed the entire adjustments which might now happen – however they admit that due to their royal titles they’ll require taxpayer-funded safety wherever they dwell

But the couple might have their safety downgraded with safety squad officers armed solely with tasers as a substitute of weapons.

The ‘vary of prospects’ have been drawn up by royal courtiers and authorities officers for the Queen, William, Charles and Harry to assessment.

The Sussexes will likely be instructed their safety crew is prone to be scaled again in the event that they participate in fewer Royal occasions.

The safety stage for Royals is elevated resulting from the truth that their engagements are revealed upfront, resulting in a higher menace.

Nonetheless it’s understood that the Metropolitan Police is eager to see the variety of Royals and Ministers receiving the safety scaled again resulting from issues concerning the spiralling safety price range.

Practically three quarters of Canadians don’t wish to pay for Prince Harry and Meghan’s transfer to the nation or to pay for his or her safety preparations, a brand new ballot has discovered.

Seven-in-ten (73 per cent) mentioned that they would like Canada not pitch in any cash. For one-in-five (19 per cent), some price sharing is acceptable, whereas solely a handful of Canadians would willingly pay for all prices (three per cent).

The survey was carried out was carried out from January 13-14 this yr by a randomized pattern of 1,154 Canadian adults.