Taxpayers spend £1.5m compensating injured prison officers in three months

Greater than £1.5million of taxpayers’ cash was paid out to jail officers injured in violent jails within the first three months of this 12 months alone, surprising new figures revealed right now.

A complete of 28 workers acquired £1,590,000 after making compensation claims for accidents obtained at prisons in England and Wales, which have been described as essentially the most harmful workplaces in Western Europe.

In the meantime, 83 prisoners have been handed £417,000 for wounds acquired whereas they have been behind bars in the identical interval from January 1 to March 31, bringing the overall invoice for taxpayers to greater than £2m.

If you embrace compensation paid to prisoners for points excluding accidents, £206,000, the overall rises even increased.

Mick Pimblett, from the Jail Officers’ Affiliation (POA), instructed MailOnline: ‘These figures are by no means a shock to the POA.

‘In what’s already essentially the most harmful office in Western Europe as a result of variety of assaults, Her Majesty’s Jail and Probation Service (HMPPS) exacerbate the state of affairs by not defending our members’ Well being and Security.

‘From unsafe staffing ranges, publicity to Psychoactive Substances, lack of first-aiders in Prisons and insufficient Danger Assessments and Secure Techniques of Work, (to call however a couple of) HMPPS are complicit within the accidents that our members are sustaining.’

The figures, revealed in a freedom of knowledge request by MailOnline, got here as jail violence reached a document excessive in England and Wales.

There have been 34,223 assaults in 2018, up 16% from 2017, and 317 deaths in jail custody between March 2018 and 2019.

In August, a riot erupted at HMP Winchester after inmates pressured the only real guard to flee from their block earlier than utilizing the uncommon second of freedom to smash furnishings and run round in jail officers’ uniforms.

Footage from the identical jail filmed by a TV digicam crew confirmed two nurses cowering simply yards from brawling inmates whereas a bare-chested prisoner attacked jail officers in riot gear with a picket stick and others hurled bins throughout a touchdown.

Breakdown of compensation handed out to wardens and inmates costing taxpayers over £2m From January 1 to March 31, 2019, information from the Ministry of Justice data the next for prisons in England and Wales – Variety of claims the place damages have been awarded PRISONERS Harm – 83 Non-injury – 46 STAFF Harm – 28 Non-injury – zero Whole quantity of damages that have been paid £416,919 £29 £1,587,151 £zero *Figures don’t embrace compensation claims in miscellaneous classes, which price £21,279. Information provided by the Ministry of Justice. The full in all classes was £2,025,378.

Final 12 months, assaults on jail officers reached nearly 30 a day – equal to no less than one an hour – with unions blaming an absence of workers for the rising violence.

Compensation information is at present solely obtainable for the primary three months of the 12 months as data for April to December continues to be being processed.

In 2018, prisoners acquired a document £19.7million from the taxpayer, nearly double the £10.3million paid in 2017/18.

Greater than half of the £13.2million was paid to 1,718 inmates for accidents, in line with The Mirror.

A Jail Service spokesman stated measures have been being taken to enhance jail security.

‘Assaults in opposition to our hard-working workers won’t ever be tolerated and we’re giving officers body-worn cameras, police-style restraints and PAVA incapacitant spray to permit them to do their jobs extra safely.

‘We’re additionally investing £100 million, as a part of a wider £2.75 billion programme, to enhance jail safety and have recruited an additional four,700 officers within the final three years.’