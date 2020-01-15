Taxpayers spent $50,000 on City Hall Europe trip: Report

In the identical week that the town’s price range committee will assessment a proposed four.24% tax hike for 2020, a report detailing a $50,000 metropolis junket to seven European cities final fall handed by financial growth committee with no debate Tuesday.

The movement to obtain the report — with no dialogue — was put ahead by Councillor Shelley Carroll, who repeatedly travels on the taxpayer dime however didn’t attend this sequence of three outbound European missions.

When questioned about it on Twitter, she stated she moved receipt of the report as a result of she “vocally supported the reporting publicly on Economic development activity.”

The 12-page report signifies that seven cities had been visited between Oct. 5-13 by both Mayor John Tory, financial growth committee chairman Michael Thompson, Councillor Jennifer McKelvie or some mixture of the three.

All three, along with Councillor Mike Layton, met in Copenhagen to take part in a metropolis delegation to the C40 International Mayor’s Summitt and to “promote Toronto’s green strategy,” stated the report.

Thompson — described within the report as the town’s deputy mayor as an alternative of one among three deputy mayors appointed by Tory — began his travels with a visit to Paris and Marseille, the place he “promoted the Toronto story,” met with metropolis of Paris officers to “better understand … the night economy” and mentioned the event of the Marseille waterfront, amongst different issues.

The well-travelled metropolis councillor additionally visited Stockholm after Copenhagen the place, in line with the report, he met with Canadian Embassy officers to be briefed on Canada-Sweden relations and 4 authorities businesses to debate finest practices.

The report famous that in his seven-day journey, he was accompanied by his legislative affairs and communications coordinator Ana Salvagna.

Tory, who was accompanied by two senior advisors in his workplace, Matt Buckman and Emily Hillstrom, began off in London on Oct. 5 the place he met with the Canadian Excessive Fee to be briefed on the “latest intelligence on Canada/U.K. relations” and on Brexit and associated points.

The report stated he additionally co-hosted a enterprise reception with the Canada-U.Okay. Chamber of Commerce to advertise Toronto because the “gateway to the North American market.”

McKelvie, who took her personal facet journey to Milan and Torino on Oct. 6-7, stated Tuesday she needed to discover how the town might be working “in partnership” with the oil-and-gas sector on inexperienced power expertise as an alternative of suing them as Layton has proposed.

She added that she met with Milan metropolis employees to debate comparable roadblocks the 2 cities have skilled with regards to retrofitting buildings.

