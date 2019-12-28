TAYLOR: Newfoundland’s sorrow — WWI tragedy at Beaumont Hamel

BY GILBERT TAYLOR

It was a army catastrophe like few others and it devastated the then self-governing British colony of Newfoundland.

From Fogo Island to Pollard’s Level, Indian Tickle to St. John’s, barely a neighborhood escaped the numerous lack of kinfolk and pals within the Battle of Beaumont Hamel in northern France within the First World Battle.

Since 1870, when the British authorities withdrew its garrison from Newfoundland, there had been no land pressure army presence in Newfoundland — not even a militia.

However when the First World Battle broke out, Newfoundlanders got here from virtually each port, cove and village to enroll.

By the top of the conflict in 1918, out of a inhabitants of 240,000, greater than 12,000 younger males had volunteered to placed on the uniform of the Newfoundland Regiment, and different army models, to march beside Nice Britain within the struggle for peace, justice and democracy.

Totally 35% of males aged 19 to 35 in Newfoundland had enlisted by the point the conflict led to November 1918.

After serving as the one North American regiment to struggle in Gallipoli, the Newfoundlanders had been transported to Northern France to arrange for battle on the primary day of battle within the Somme offensive.

After days of torrential downpours, July 1, 1916 dawned vivid and blue-skied at Beaumont Hamel in northern France.

It will show disastrous climate for the troopers of the Newfoundland Regiment as German snipers and machine gunners minimize them down within the sensible daylight.

To make issues worse, a sequence of army blunders paved the best way for disaster.

Per week-long artillery barrage had little affect on the enemy however cleared the panorama of any cowl for the advancing infantry.



The dawn burns off the morning mist over the stays of trenches within the Newfoundland Memorial Park at Beaumont Hamel on Nov. 09, 2018 in Albert, France. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Photographs)

The detonation of 18,000 kilograms of dynamite in a mine beneath German traces solely alerted the enemy to the approaching assault and allowed them time to strengthen their positions.

The primary two waves of Newfoundland’s troopers had been decimated, but the survivors had been nonetheless ordered to advance.

Courageously, they left their trench — nicknamed St. John’s Highway — at 9:15 am and, with no masking hearth, ran straight into the jaws of demise.

The regiment barely obtained off a shot because the Germans minimize them down in a withering crossfire.

“This was a death trap for our boys as the enemy just set the sights of their machine guns on the gaps in the barbed wire and fired,” wrote Non-public Anthony Stacey in his Memoirs of a Blue Puttee.

Inside 30 minutes, the battle was over for the Newfoundland Regiment.

Roll name the subsequent morning was a sombre affair.

With practically 800 Newfoundlanders dedicated to the battle, 324 had been killed or lacking, 386 wounded.

Because the lengthy listing of names was referred to as, solely 68 troopers had been current and in a position to reply.

Among the many useless had been 14 units of brothers and, of specific observe, the Ayre household of St. John’s misplaced 4 younger lieutenants within the battle.

The motion had virtually obliterated the unit on that first day of the battle of the Somme.

However, as is the best way of conflict, its power was quickly restored with new recruits from house permitting it to proceed to function a part of the British Military within the Rhine.

Along with the Somme, the Regiment’s heritage grew, including battle honours in Arras, Ypres and Cambrai, amongst others, all through the conflict.

King George the fifth bestowed the Regiment with the prefix ‘Royal’ in December 1917.

Since 1949, it has been a reserve unit of the Canadian Military and continues to serve Canada at present, with distinction.

An impressive monument marks the spot of the Regiment’s doomed battle close to Beaumont Hamel.

It contains a full-sized determine of a caribou atop an outcropping of rocks, just like the one on the regimental cap badge.

On the entrance to the positioning, a bronze pill is inscribed with phrases by British poet John Oxenham, describing the braveness of the Newfoundlanders:

“And with bowed head and coronary heart abased

Try exhausting to know the long run achieve on this sore loss.

For not one foot of this dank sod

However drank its surfeit of the blood of gallant males

Who for his or her Religion, their Hope, for Life and Liberty

Right here made the sacrifice.

Right here gave their lives, and proper willingly for you and me.”



Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are given a tour of the Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial following a Ceremony of Remembrance hosted by the Authorities of Canada to mark the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the battle of the Somme on July 1, 2016 in Beaumont-Hamel, France. (Niall Carson – Pool/Getty Photographs)

By the point the armistice ending the First World Battle was signed Nov. 11, 1918, 6,241 of Newfoundland’s most interesting younger males had put their lives on the road to serve their nation as a part of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment.

Greater than 1,300 by no means returned house.

The war-time tragedy minimize Newfoundland to its core.

It was a monumental catastrophe that might be felt perpetually on the island, however the regiment would endure, as regiments all the time do.

And the courageous folks of Newfoundland — at present Newfoundland and Labrador — would be a part of Canada in 1949.

— Colonel Gilbert Taylor, (HCol. ret’d) is the Speedy Previous President of the Royal Canadian Army Institute and Ontario Department of the Final Publish Fund