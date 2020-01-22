Taylor Swift is Miss Americana within the new trailer for her Netflix documentary by that identify!

The clip, launched on Wednesday, teases a facet of the songstress Swifties hardly get to see, together with the 30-year-old opening up about deciding to make use of her voice to talk up about politics and shifting away from the general public’s notion of her.

“I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore and it was my own doing.”

And if that’s not sufficient to get followers pumped for the January 31 launch, we additionally see a candy second between Taylor and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn!

Ch-ch-check it out (above) and tell us your ideas within the feedback (beneath)!