Taylor Swift had a BODY DOUBLE for one of her TWO scenes in Cats

By Roxy Simons For Mailonline

Revealed: 20:02 EST, 31 December 2019 | Up to date: 20:02 EST, 31 December 2019

She’s solely seems in two scenes of the universally slated musical Cats.

However it appears that evidently Taylor Swift, 30, had a physique double for her scenes as Bombalurina, as actress Annabelle Strutt revealed she was a stand in for the singer on set.

Taking to Instagram to share an array of behind-the-scenes photographs on Instagram in December, she gushed: ‘So, initially of the 12 months I used to be given the chance to be Taylor Swift’s (Bombalurina) physique double within the upcoming musical movie CATS

Not there: Taylor Swift had a BODY DOUBLE for one in all her TWO scenes in Cats because the singer ‘was unavailable to movie’, it was revealed on Tuesday

‘I had a pleasant little trailer all to myself and skilled working in movement seize (therefore the bizarre Star-Trek-style outfit and why I seem like I’ve obtained the pox in these pics!)’

Displaying off her orange motion-capture go well with and dotted face, she added: ‘I additionally was fortunate sufficient to movie a scene alongside the legendary Idris Elba, Ray Winstone and Judy Dench (who’re all pretty by the way in which)!

‘I had a lot enjoyable on this manufacturing and I’m very grateful to have been part of it.’

In accordance with The Solar, the Shake It Off hitmaker wasn’t on set throughout a scene the place Bombalurina was seen on a ship with Judi, Idris and Ray, as they claimed she was unavailable to movie.

Shock: Taking to Instagram to share an array of behind-the-scenes photographs on Instagram in December, actress Annabelle Strutt (R) revealed she was a stand in for the singer (L) on set

Having fun with herself: Annabelle confirmed off her skintight go well with and revealed ‘I had a pleasant little trailer all to myself and skilled working in movement seize’

On set: Annabelle added, ‘I additionally was fortunate sufficient to movie a scene alongside the legendary Idris Elba, Ray Winstone and Judy Dench (who’re all pretty by the way in which)!’

Cats seems set to lose upward of $100million for makers Common, after dismal takings on the field workplace.

It comes after the a lot maligned star-studded CGI film dropped to eighth place on the U.S. field workplace with $four.8million.

Internationally Tom Hooper’s big-screen adaptation has taken simply $38million after two weeks in theatres.

The dismal determine might end in $100 million in theatrical losses, rival studio executives advised Selection.com.

Excited: Annabelle confirmed off an image of her script as she took a selfie in her trailer for Cats

Physique double: The actress additionally shared a picture of her trailer, which referred to her position as ‘Bombalurina reference’ within the musical

Deadline stories that if Cats would not attain at the least $100 million worldwide ($40 million home, $60 million overseas), which seems unlikely after the primary two weeks, it would lose at the least $71 million.

These figures are based mostly on the estimated $90 million price range plus a worldwide publicity and promoting spend of roughly $115 million.

Selection estimates a $100 million price range and $95 million to $100 million for world advertising and distribution charges. Including to damages, Common issued new prints of the film to exhibitors with improved visuals throughout opening weekend.

This comes after it emerged that the movie has been re-edited by Hooper and reissued to cinemas.

Extra to return? Cats can be reportedly being up to date as a result of Hooper didn’t end engaged on it till the day earlier than the world premiere, in December

The movie is reportedly being up to date as a result of Hooper didn’t end engaged on it till the day earlier than the world premiere, in December.

In an trade on Twitter final week, it was revealed that the next notice was despatched to theaters enjoying the movie: ‘DCDC and Deluxe-Technicolor will likely be sending up to date FTR-20 SMPTE DCPs of Cats which can embrace some improved visible results. The runtime is unchanged.’

Whereas the precise content material of the film will most definitely stay unchanged, some visible results could have been fastened or improved by the director and his submit manufacturing group.

Whereas Hooper received an Academy Award for guiding the 2010 gem The King’s Speech, which additionally received Finest Image that 12 months, this movie, based mostly on the Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical, is struggling with a horrible 19 % ranking on Rotten Tomatoes.