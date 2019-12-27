Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Take London With Both Their Families For A Magical Christmas Holiday — Deets HERE!

“In my heart is a Christmas tree farm…”

However after attending the premiere of Cats in New York Metropolis, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had their hearts set on spending Christmas along with household and mates within the residence of Large Ben as they headed again throughout the pond.

Associated: Joe Alwyn ‘Has Been A Rock’ For Taylor Swift Throughout Her ‘Tough Year’

An insider revealed to E! Information of the couple’s London vacation:

“Taylor spent the holidays in England with Joe. She was there for the week leading up to Christmas and spent time with Joe’s family and friends. Some of Taylor’s family also flew in from Nashville to spend time with them.”

Final month, the 2 additionally spent Thanksgiving collectively in London. The supply added:

“Taylor is still there and will stay on with Joe after her family leaves.”

Between the 30-year-old’s ongoing feud with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, releasing a brand new album, planning her Lover Fest, and wrapping up promotions for Cats, Tay has had a HUGE 2019. It could not appear to be she has a lot downtime to chill out, however when she does, it’s spent along with her British boy!

A confidant beforehand revealed to the publication extra perception into what the couple’s low-key life is like:

“Taylor has been spending a lot of down time in London. She doesn’t go out much other than to take a walk with Joe or go to the local pub. They spend a lot of time with Joe’s family and friends. All weekend they had people come over or they went to family members homes.”

Although Miz Swift is “close with Joe’s parents and brothers” and “likes to see them” incessantly, life appears pretty quiet along with her Lover:

“There’s nothing really exciting or big happening. They just like the simplicity of life in London and visiting with family and friends.”

They could be having fun with the straightforward life proper now, however Taylor will probably be leaping head-first into the 2020 award season with the Golden Globes on January 5, the place her authentic tune, Lovely Ghosts, co-written with Andrew Lloyd Webber is nominated. As Swifties are conscious, she additionally raked in three nominations forward of the Grammys on January 26 for Pop Solo Efficiency, Tune of the Yr, and Pop Vocal Album.

We’re positive Mr. Alwyn will probably be there to cheer her on!!

Whereas she’s positively experiencing an IRL Love Story, T. Swift and Joe don’t appear to be dashing down the aisle simply but, however we are able to’t watch for the day they are saying “I Do”!!

Any ideas on this coupling, Perezcious readers?? Do U suppose they’ve the makings of without end? Sound OFF (beneath) within the feedback together with your take!!

[Image via WENN/Instar.]