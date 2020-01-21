Taylor Swift's Miss Americana Doc Will Feature “Only The Young,” Her New Political Anthem For Millennials

On the finish of the month, Taylor Swift is releasing a brand new documentary on Netflix referred to as Miss Americana . The movie, which was directed by Lana Wilson, apparently focuses so much on Swift's latest public political awakening. A brand new Selection cowl story recounts among the documentary's extra dramatic scenes, together with one the place Swift and her workforce are drafting the assertion by which she endorsed two Tennessee Democrats.

“This was a situation where, from a humanity perspective, and from what my moral compass was telling me I needed to do, I knew I was right, and I really didn't care about repercussions,” she mentioned of that exact scene.

The movie additionally exhibits her within the means of writing a brand new music referred to as “Only The Young.” A completed model of the music is performed throughout the documentary's credit and shall be launched alongside its Netflix premiere. The music, which is described within the Selection article as an “anthem for millennials,” accommodates the lyrics: “You did all that you could do / The game was rigged, the ref got tricked / The wrong ones think they're right / We were outnumbered – this time. “

Miss Americana shall be on Netflix on 1 / 31. It'll have its debut at Sundance on 1 / 23. Right here’s the documentary’s just lately launched trailer: