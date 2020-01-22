Taylor’s double-double lifts Hinkley over Thornton in 73-66 victory

Hinkley earned a win once they defeated the Thornton Trojans 73-66 on Tuesday.

Tjai Jackson lead Hinkley with 21 factors scored whereas additionally amassing three rebounds and one help. Jeremiah Taylor recorded a double-double, scoring 16 factors and amassing 11 rebounds.

Thornton was lead in scoring by Anthony Sandoval who accounted for 22 factors, whereas additionally recording 11 rebounds and 5 assists. David Hayes aided the trouble by contributing 12 factors and 10 rebounds.

Thornton will play host to Sheridan, whereas Hinkley will journey to play Gateway.

