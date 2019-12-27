Taz Announced For AEW Dynamite Next Week

Taz has appeared at Starrcast up to now and he additionally introduced throughout an episode of AEW Darkish. Now he can be showing on an precise episode of AEW Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling is planning an enormous present for Jacksonville, Florida subsequent week. This episode will now embody an look for the Human Suplex Machine at Day by day’s Place.

Making a visitor look at #AEWDynamite in Jacksonville, FL. He’s the Human Suplex Machine – @OfficialTAZ!

It was not confirmed what Taz can be doing on the present. He might get entangled in any variety of segments, however it would undoubtedly be fascinating to have him on Dynamite subsequent week on January 1st.