Taz Calls AEW ‘1st Class’ After Dynamite This Week

Taz was visitor commentator on AEW Dynamite this week. The Human Suplex Machine match proper in subsequent to Jim Ross and Excalibur in Tony Schiavone’s absence.

After the evening was over, Taz witnessed Day by day’s Place host and electrical episode of AEW Dynamite. He thanked the corporate for the expertise and the stellar manufacturing and expertise.

There was an electrical power in JAX final evening for two straight hours of #AEWDynamite – I had a tremendous time working with @JRsBBQ @ShutUpExcalibur – AEW expertise & manufacturing was stellar! #1stClass @AEWrestling



Taz and AEW may work nicely collectively. He appeared pleased after this week’s episode of Dynamite. The corporate has a stable announce group, however having somebody like Taz round may very well be useful.