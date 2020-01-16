Taz Fuels Speculation Of Signing With AEW

Taz confirmed up on AEW Darkish and sat in on commentary just a few months in the past. He was at Bash At The Seaside as properly. Now it appears like he has one thing to announce, however followers would possibly have already got an excellent concept what he has to say.

The Human Suplex Machine revealed on social media that The Taz Present podcast might be on maintain “for quite some time.” Then he teased that one other huge profession announcement might be made “shortly.”

Couple of bulletins concerning my profession right this moment. 1st, I can inform u guys, “Taz Show” pod might be on a “hold” for fairly a while. I do know many if u don’t like that information, I apologize for inconvenience & THANK U for all of the assist. My different profession information might be announce shortly



Followers have already replied in droves to imagine that Taz is headed to All Elite Wrestling. He may develop into a daily on commentary as AEW Darkish will quickly discover a tv dwelling on WarnerMedia.