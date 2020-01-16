News TV SHOWS

Taz Signs Multi-Year Contract With AEW

January 16, 2020
AEW introduced an enormous growth of their WarnerMedia deal yesterday they usually adopted it up immediately by confirming an enormous signing.

Taz up to date followers that he has two massive profession bulletins to make. His Taz Present podcast is on maintain till additional discover. He didn’t reveal the second piece of knowledge, however now we all know he’s All Elite.

AEW confirmed Taz’s signing with a video that includes Cody Rhodes.

Yesterday #AEWDynamite was prolonged to 2023 by @tntdrama and Immediately we’re joyful to announce that @OfficialTAZ has signed a a number of 12 months settlement with #AEW

Taz commentated throughout AEW Darkish as soon as once more this week. He shall be a terrific match within the firm as his experience will be applied in lots of areas outdoors of commentary.



