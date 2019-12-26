TDP Leaders Under House Arrest Ahead of Cabinet Meet On Andhra Capital

Agitations for establishing the state capital at Amravati have damaged out throughout Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh):

Two Telugu Desam Celebration (TDP) lawmakers had been positioned underneath home arrest in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada to allegedly forestall them from attending an farmer agitation on Thursday, a day forward of a high-profile assembly to approve Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “three-capital” method.

Cupboard members are additionally anticipated to debate issues associated to the placement of the state capitals on the meet, sources mentioned. Farmers who donated land for the state capital as a part of the earlier TDP authorities’s plan have taken up an agitation to demand that the transfer to shift it from Amaravati be dropped.

The transfer to position TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas and MLA Buddha Venkanna underneath home arrest drew a pointy response from social gathering chief Chandrababu Naidu, who accused the YSR Congress authorities of displaying a “unilateral, dictatorial and suppressive attitude”. In accordance with information company ANI, the police feared that the general public representatives would participate in an illustration known as by the Rajadhani Parirakshana Samiti at Prakasam Barrage.

“It is undemocratic to prevent public representatives from going to a meeting of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti Joint Action Committee. The YSRCP government is creating panic among the people of 29 villages. They have created a police raj through the deployment of thousands of police personnel,” he mentioned.

He additionally accused the YSR Congress authorities of needlessly elevating a query mark over creating Amravati because the state capital. “They are trying to gain political mileage through divisive politics. Freedom of expression is being suppressed. The YSRCP government will pay for its unilateral, dictatorial and suppressive attitude,” the previous Chief Minister mentioned.

Farmers stayed again to protest in Amravati’s Mandadam village – the place the cupboard is meant to satisfy – in defiance of prohibitory orders, information company PTI reported. A big police contingent has been posted in Mandadam and different villages to thwart any try by protesters to storm the secretariat.

“We will review the situation later and take appropriate action,” a senior police officer mentioned, indicating that the protestors might be evicted forcibly if required.

The previous Chandrababu Naidu authorities needed to construct the capital metropolis of Andhra Pradesh in Amravati, however the transfer was withdrawn after Jagan Mohan Reddy took over. The current authorities needs to construct three separate capitals in several components of the state.

