TDP MP Jayadev Galla, Protesting Against Andhra’s 3-Capital Plan, Jailed

TDP MP Jayadev Galla was charged with non-bailable instances and despatched to jail until January 31

Guntur, Andhra Pradesh:

Telugu Desam Get together chief Jayadev Galla, detained by police in Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati on Monday, throughout a rally to oppose the federal government’s three-capital proposal, was at this time arrested, charged with non-bailable instances and jailed until January 31. The Guntur Lok Sabha MP, who late final evening tweeted he was “fighting for farmers” and accused the cops of getting “lost all sense of humanity” of their heavy-handed response to the protesters, was produced earlier than a Justice of the Peace within the early hours of this morning and bundled off to a subjail in his constituency.

In a collection of tweets posted on his Twitter account at this time, Mr Galla criticised the ruling YSR Congress for its “authoritarian” and “oppressive” stance and urged Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration to again out of a “foolish plan” that had value the lives of 23 farmers previously month.

“I’m fighting for the future generations of Andhraites who will be burdened by the economic cost of running 3 capitals… for the Amaravati farmers who will be ruined for expecting the Government to meet their commitments,” Jayadev Galla tweeted.

The present Govt has made it a apply of disregarding courtroom’s orders. Now Police have additionally joined them and proceed to impose #Part144, even after #SupremeCourt’s ruling that it can’t be used to curb official dissent & deny #individuals the suitable to protest. #SaveAmaravathipic.twitter.com/LN8Co3aKGU — Jay Galla (@JayGalla) January 20, 2020

In one other tweet a dramatic video that reveals him being surrounded, manhandled and dragged away by cops whereas protesters attempt to shield him.

“It’s no more ‘to protect & serve’. It’s ‘to provoke & strike’. The police seem to have lost all sense of humanity, resorting to excesses, with complete disregard for rule of law,” he wrote.

It is no extra “To #protect & serve”. It is “To provoke & strike”. The #Police appear to have misplaced all sense of #Humanity, resorting to excesses, with full disregard for the #RuleOfLaw. I rue today when the police raised their sticks to strike these whom they swore to guard. pic.twitter.com/iBw3QWldy9 — Jay Galla (@JayGalla) January 20, 2020

In his most up-to-date tweet Mr Galla reminds his followers that his grandfather, a freedom fighter, too had been despatched to jail and indicated he was ready to do the identical.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas has condemned Mr Galla’s arrest, calling it “politically motivated”.

“I condemn the politically motivated and unjustified arrest of Galla Jayadev by YS Jagan government. I demand his immediate release,” he was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

Regardless of widespread protests yesterday the Andhra Meeting handed a controversial regulation aimed toward establishing three capitals. The Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Growth of All Areas Invoice-2020 says Visakhapatnam would be the government capital, Amaravati the legislative capital and Kurnool the judicial of the state.

TDP MP Jayadev Galla was allegedly injured throughout his arrest by Andhra police

Within the ruckus that broke out over the invoice within the Meeting, proposed amendments by the opposition TDP, which noticed 17 members suspended for “unruly behaviour” had been rejected.

As arguments raged contained in the constructing, a whole lot of farmers and girls from the Amaravati area broke by the safety cordon and almost breached the state legislature complicated. Police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse them.

Final week the Andhra authorities banned massive rallies and gatherings throughout the state, invoking Part 144 that the Supreme Courtroom had mentioned ought to solely be used as a final resort. Villagers within the state capital spoke of a curfew-like scenario and outsiders had been being requested to indicate id playing cards.

The TDP authorities below Chandrababu Naidu, which was in cost earlier than the YSR Congress stormed to energy final 12 months, meant to determine a single capital at Amaravati. In accordance with these plans, in 2014, 28,000 farmers gave up 33,000 acres of land.

Following the YSR Congress’s scuttling of the thought, on grounds that the federal government can not spend Rs 1 lakh crore to construct a grand capital at Amaravati, the farmers concern they’ll undergo monetary setback.

With enter from ANI