TE Kerala Diploma Result 2019: Result released on ekerala.org, here is the direct link

TE Kerala Diploma End result 2019: Kerala Board The TE Kerala Diploma End result 2019 has launched. College students who had given this examination can test their outcomes by visiting www.tekerala.org. College students also can go on to the end result web page by clicking on the hyperlink given under. College students dissatisfied with their outcomes also can apply for revision of reply sheet. They’ve to use earlier than 22 January, 2020. A price of 380 per paper has been mounted for this.

TE Kerala Diploma End result 2019: Verify this

Step 1: Go to tekeraka.org.

Step 2: Click on on the hyperlink for TE Kerala Diploma Outcomes.

Step three: Select your semester and see the end result.