Teacher, 55, Dies While Taking Part In Bihar Human Chain Event

A 55-year-old authorities trainer died on this north Bihar district whereas participating in a human chain organised by the Nitish Kumar authorities on Sunday, an official mentioned.

Mohd Daud died in Keoti police station space near the Runway Chowk the place he fell ailing and collapsed, Darbhanga District Justice of the Peace Thyagarajan SM mentioned.

Mr Daud was rushed to a hospital the place he was declared introduced useless.

Hospital sources mentioned Mr Daud had suffered a cardiac arrest although it was not clear whether or not he was affected by a coronary heart illness.

He taught at an Urdu medium secondary college and the district schooling officer has been instructed to look into the incident and take obligatory motion, the DM mentioned.

As part of the statewide initiative by the federal government, the human chain was organised to showcase its atmosphere conservation drive apart from social reform measures like prohibition and campaigns in opposition to dowry and youngster marriage.