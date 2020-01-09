Teacher charged with committing lewd acts on former O.C. student

A instructor is dealing with felony prices in Orange County after police say he molested a 15-year-old pupil who was taking his welding class at Santa Ana Faculty in 2015.

George Moreno, 59, of Cherry Valley was arrested Tuesday at Alessandro Excessive College in Hemet, the place he at the moment works as a welding teacher. He’s charged with 4 felony counts of lewd acts on a toddler based mostly on allegations from a pupil who was in his class 5 years in the past at Santa Ana Faculty, in keeping with the Orange County district lawyer’s workplace.

Moreno labored as a welding teacher at Santa Ana Faculty from 2007 to 2018. After leaving the varsity, he was employed as a instructor by the Riverside County Workplace of Schooling in February. Throughout his time at Santa Ana Faculty, authorities say, among the college students enrolled in his class had been teenagers from Santa Ana Center Faculty Excessive College.

Authorities didn’t start investigating Moreno till final 12 months, when a lady reported to Santa Ana police that the trainer had molested her when she was 15. The girl reported a number of incidents that occurred on the faculty campus over a three-year interval, prosecutors stated.

The Riverside County Workplace of Schooling positioned Moreno on administrative depart within the wake of the allegations and stated in an announcement that their college students’ security and well-being are a high precedence.

“Both the Riverside County Office of Education and the [Hemet Unified] School District are fully cooperating with law enforcement and take all allegations of staff misconduct very seriously,” the workplace stated in an announcement.

Moreno was launched from Orange County Jail on Wednesday after posting $50,000 bail. If convicted, he faces a most sentence of 5 years behind bars, prosecutors stated.

Authorities are asking anybody with extra data to name Santa Ana Police Det. Gerry Corona at (714) 245-8343 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.