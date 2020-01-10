Teacher Ian Seddon found hanged with crystal meth and alcohol in his system

A trainer was discovered hanged with traces of crystal meth and alcohol in his system following a secret battle with despair and nervousness, an inquest heard.

Ian Seddon was discovered lifeless in his Wigan condo on August 5 final 12 months.

An inquest heard the 51-year-old had a historical past of psychological well being issues, which he had stored hidden from his household.

A autopsy carried out following his dying additionally revealed traces of crystal methamphetamine in Mr Seddon’s blood.

His family members stated that they had no thought he had taken the drug and questioned the influence it could have had on his psychological state.

Coroner Rachel Syed stated there was no proof to counsel the drug altered his frame of mind.

Mr Seddon – described as ‘completely satisfied, pretty and clever’ – was as a deputy principal at a university in Sefton, Merseyside, however left in 2016 to turn into a provide trainer working with particular wants pupils, which he ‘liked’.

Bolton Coroners’ Court docket heard his household didn’t know he was battling psychological illl-health, for which he had sough assist from his GP.

Dr Andreas Gerlach, from Marus Bridge Follow, stated Mr Seddon had a historical past of ‘blended nervousness and despair’ and had been prescribed sleeping tablets.

The week earlier than his dying, Mr Seddon stayed with a buddy in Suffolk. On his return, he was stated to have been in good spirits.

At 4pm the day earlier than his dying, he went to go to his mum Catherine. The pair mentioned upcoming birthdays in addition to a deliberate journey to Jerusalem.

At that time, there have been no indicators to counsel he was struggling along with his psychological well being.

At round 10pm, Mr Seddon messaged one in all his sisters about ‘regular, on a regular basis issues’.

The primary signal one thing was fallacious got here at 1.15am, when Mr Seddon left the household WhatsApp group and eliminated his profile image.

He had organized to go to a buddy’s home at 10am to assist with a portray and adorning job, however failed to indicate up.

Following Mr Seddon’s dying, former colleagues at Chellaston Academy in Derby described him as ‘a breath of contemporary air’

Involved, family members went to his flat at Trencherfield Mill on Heritage Means and let themselves in. He was then discovered hanged.

Paramedics pronounced Mr Seddon lifeless on the scene.

The inquest heard two ‘goodbye notes’ had been left on the scene – one to his mom and the opposite to the remainder of the household telling them how a lot he liked them and asking them to ‘bear in mind all of the completely satisfied instances’.

Paying tribute to her son, Ms Seddon stated: ‘He was an clever, match and wholesome man.

‘Ian was completely satisfied and wonderful to be round. He had every little thing to stay up for in life.

‘He might be missed by everybody whose lives he has touched.’

Pathologist Dr Stephen Wells gave Mr Seddon’s explanation for dying as ‘hanging’.

He added that the crystal meth could have brought about him to expertise a comedown, however that it was not attainable to find out whether or not it had influenced his psychological state.

Members of the family questioned the function the drug performed in his dying.

Ms Seddon stated: ‘I didn’t know he took something like that, I have no idea what has occurred.

‘I’d not be sitting right here if he had not taken what he took. It was the comedown of the substance he took, and I’ll all the time imagine that.

‘He had every little thing going for him. He had lovely mates and was vigorous.’

Recording a conclusion of suicide, coroner Ms Syed stated: ‘I do not imagine that this was an accident or a cry for assist.

‘He has left notes advising nobody to enter the room and left very clear goodbye notes for family members.

‘He had taken some medicine, together with crystal meth, main as much as his dying however I can’t set up the impact that they had on his frame of mind.’

Following Mr Seddon’s dying, former colleagues at Chellaston Academy in Derby described him as ‘a breath of contemporary air’.

A spokesman for the school stated: ‘He was an entire “culture vulture” loving all types of inventive expression with such an infectious ardour.

‘He by no means had a nasty phrase to say about anybody and inspired workers and college students alike to enhance themselves.

‘He was the snappiest dresser at school and had nice relationships with all the college students within the sixth type.

‘He was eager for college students to specific themselves and never simply be an exams manufacturing unit.’