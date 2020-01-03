Teacher recruitment 2020: NDMC asks for 331 nursery teacher posts, read recruitment details

North Delhi Municipal Company (NDMC) began the applying course of for the recruitment of nursery trainer is. This recruitment of NDMC is for 331 posts. Candidates wishing to turn into nursery academics can apply on-line by visiting mcdonline.gov.in.

In accordance with our associate Hindustan Occasions, the web utility course of has began from 1 January 2020 and it 45 will run until January. Choice of chosen candidates shall be on contact foundation.

academic qualification :

Candidate ought to move 12 or his / her class is at the very least 45 per cent. Will need to have handed with a acknowledged establishment with marks.

As well as, a diploma or certificates in nursing trainer program which is at the very least two years outdated is required. OR B.Ed. (Nursery) needs to be held from a acknowledged institute.

Age Vary –

Basic – 30, SC – 35, ST – 35 and OBC – 33 years. Different particular class candidates will get leisure as per guidelines.

Description of posts –

Regular – 167

SC – 50

ST – 25

OBC – 89

Web site – mcdonline.gov.in

