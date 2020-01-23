Teacher talks go quiet

There’s little to no collective bargaining happening as Ontario households take care of rotating trainer strikes.

The Ontario Schooling Ministry confirmed Wednesday that it has two dates to fulfill subsequent week with the union that represents the province’s French-speaking educators who’re presently withdrawing administrative providers.

There may be nothing within the calendar for the Elementary Lecturers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), the Ontario English Catholic Lecturers’ Affiliation (OECTA) or the Ontario Secondary Faculty Lecturers’ Federation of Ontario (OSSTF) though their members all performed strikes this week.

ETFO President Sam Hammond accused Ontario Schooling Minister Stephen Lecce is spreading inaccurate details about the state of bargaining.

“It is now 34 days since ETFO’s last bargaining session on Dec. 19, 2019,” Hammond stated in an announcement Wednesday. “His negotiators have no mandate nor have they returned to talks to discuss ETFO’s revised proposals tabled on Dec. 19 concerning more supports to students with special needs or solutions to address violence in schools.”

In response to ETFO’s announcement that it might proceed rotating one-day strikes into subsequent week, Lecce stated his authorities stays targeted on attaining a collective settlement.

“Teacher union leaders broke their promise to not adversely impact student learning by withdrawing services for our kids, including EQAO math testing, extracurriculars, and report cards,” Lecce stated in an announcement Wednesday. “Students deserve better, and most importantly, our government believes they deserve to be in class.”

Ontario’s 4 trainer unions have been with out a contract because the starting of the varsity yr.

Each side accuse the opposite of failing to budge from their calls for.

