Teachers in Ontario’s French system to start job action

January 14, 2020
Lecturers in Ontario’s French system will begin job motion on Thursday, which suggests all the main lecturers’ unions within the province at the moment are engaged in job actions.

The French union, AEFO, says its members will goal administrative duties in what it’s calling Part 1 of its job motion.

President Remi Sabourin says the principle points in contract talks have been the most important training adjustments the federal government introduced outdoors of the bargaining course of, together with will increase to class sizes and obligatory e-learning programs.

Training Minister Stephen Lecce says college students are being harm by “union-led escalation.”

Public elementary lecturers are planning rotating strikes beginning Monday, and English Catholic lecturers are holding a one-day strike subsequent Tuesday that may have an effect on elementary and secondary colleges in these boards.

Public highschool lecturers have been conducting a collection of one-day strikes on Wednesdays, focusing on a handful of boards at a time.

