January eight, 2020 | 1:55am

A 24-year-old Mississippi trainer misplaced her unborn child eight months into her being pregnant after she was hit by a driver with a historical past of DUIs whereas driving house from her child bathe, and the driving force promptly fled the scene and left the lady “fighting for her life,” in line with police.

Mashayla Harper was discovered mendacity alongside the aspect of a roadway after her Honda Accord was struck head-on by a 2005 Nissan Titan simply earlier than 6 p.m. Saturday. She was transported to a hospital in crucial situation, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Division stated.

Harper, a fourth-grade trainer, had been celebrating the upcoming arrival of her first little one with household and pals in Soso, Mississippi, on Saturday when her automotive was struck by the automobile. The driving force, 33-year-old James Gilbert, fled the scene on foot, in line with The Laurel Chief-Name.

Gilbert was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that prompted loss of life or accidents and is being detained on a $100,000 bond. The cost might improve after the outcomes of an impending blood take a look at are launched, District Lawyer Tony Buckley stated.

Gilbert admitted he had been ingesting and a small quantity of marijuana was discovered contained in the automobile.

“I was scared,” Gilbert, himself a father of two, informed the Chief-Name when requested why he fled the scene. “I’m very sorry. I’m so sorry.”

Gilbert was arrested hours after the accident when the newly elected sheriff, Joe Berlin, referred to as Gilbert’s spouse and satisfied her to contact him and urge him to “do the right thing,” and switch himself in, the Chief-Name reported.

“I’m glad he came clean about it,” Carter informed the publication.

Gilbert has at the least three DUI convictions since 2008 and was convicted of felony DUI and possession of methamphetamine in 2015.

“This one is more egregious because the suspect knew he struck someone and caused life-threatening injuries,” Buckley stated. “[Gilbert] truly fled.”

When the affidavit was learn in courtroom explaining that Harper “lost her unborn child,” Gilbert and his members of the family started to cry.

Gilbert informed the decide he and his spouse have two daughters and that he works in building.

Harper was transferred to a different hospital the place she underwent emergency surgical procedure. Docs formally upgraded her situation from crucial to steady.

“To see our baby go from this being the happiest day of her life to I.C.U. in a matter of minutes was a complete tragedy. That idiot hit her head-on and left her out there on that road to die,” Harper’s father, Maurice Pruitt Sr., posted to Fb. “Thanks to everyone that’s praying and has called to check on the status of Mashayla… She’s a very strong woman and she continues to fight for her life.”

“I have looked at this picture 1,000 times praying that it wouldn’t be anything more than a beautiful picture of us,” one other member of the family, Alondria Hampton, posted to Instagram, together with a photograph of herself, Harper and one other visitor. “We were supposed to be talking about the baby shower right now not visiting you in ICU.”