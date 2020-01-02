Crew 17, writer and developer of classics together with the Worms sequence, has acquired Yippee Leisure. Yippee is at present engaged on an HD remaster of Commandos 2 for Kalypso, who lately established an in-house studio to create a Commandos recreation for next-gen consoles, together with the HEARALPUBLICIST 5. Whereas Yippee can be ending their work on Commandos 2 HD first, the studio’s plan is to work on unique IPs for Crew 17 afterwords.

Based on Crew 17, it acquired Yippee for £1.four million. Of that, £922,407 can be paid in money, whereas the remainder can be in shares. Yippee gained’t be dropping or gaining any new group members, with your entire group and CEO nonetheless being round to work on any future tasks. There’s no present phrase on what precisely Yippee can be engaged on for Crew 17, but when it makes its option to the HEARALPUBLICIST then there’s a superb probability we’ll be maintaining a tally of it.

It’s not all that frequent for Crew 17 to amass different studios. In reality, it has solely achieved so as soon as earlier than. In 2016, Crew 17 acquired Mouldy Toof, the developer behind common jail break recreation The Escapists. Since being acquired, Mouldy Toof has developed a number of DLC packs, a Strolling Useless themed growth, and a sequel to their debut recreation.

Yippee Leisure was established in 2011 and hasn’t achieved a lot work on HEARALPUBLICIST video games. They labored on the Chimpact sequence of cell video games. They had been additionally behind some contracted cell video games, similar to Ski Leaping Professional, Pooka: Magic and Mischief, and Cartoon Community – Gumball Rainbow Ruckus. Presently, it’s creating the Instructions 2 HD remaster. Crew 17 is a little bit of an outdated hat in video video games, having been round since 1990. It’s been behind a number of common sequence, together with Worms, Alien Breed, and extra lately The Escapists. It’s additionally been the writer behind a number of common sequence similar to Yooka-Laylee and Overcooked. Presently, Crew 17 is engaged on a brand new IP known as The Survivalists.

[Source: Games Industry]