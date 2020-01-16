Team India “Superfan” Charulata Patel Dies. BCCI’s Moving Tribute

Indian cricket staff’s superfan Charulata Patel, who was seen cheering for the staff throughout World Cup 2019, handed away. The Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share the information. “#TeamIndia’s Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace,” The BCCI tweeted.

#TeamIndia’s Superfan Charulata Patel ji will at all times stay in our hearts and her ardour for the sport will maintain motivating us. Might her soul relaxation in peace pic.twitter.com/WUTQPWCpJR — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2020

The 87-year-old superfan met India captain Virat Kohli throughout a league stage fixture within the marquee occasion.

After assembly Patel, Virat Kohli had penned down a particular message for the superfan.

“Dear Charulata ji, it is so inspiring to see your love and passion for our team and I hope you enjoy the games with your family,” Kohli had written to Charulata Patel.

Later, the India captain took to Twitter to name her one of the crucial “passionate and dedicated fan”.

“Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I’ve ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one,” Kohli had tweeted.

Chatting with ANI, she had informed that she has been watching cricket for final many a long time. She additionally added that she was there in 1983, when India gained the World Cup for the primary time beneath the captaincy of Kapil Dev.